Augusta County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Western Highland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of western Virginia, including the following areas: Augusta, Eastern Highland and Western Highland. * Through late tonight. * Periods of heavy rain will continue through this evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized amounts around 5 inches possible. * This amount of heavy rainfall will result in the potential for flash flooding of creeks and small streams, as well as the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.

alerts.weather.gov

