Washington (AP) – The United States is expanding military aid to Ukraine and providing the country with additional armaments to defend against Russia. After a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House, the United States announced a new “security aid package” worth $ 60 million (51 million dollars). ‘euros). This includes additional Javelin anti-tank missiles and other weaponry, “so that Ukraine can defend itself more effectively against Russian aggression.” US support for Ukrainian security forces has risen to $ 2.5 billion since 2014, according to the White House.