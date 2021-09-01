7 Keys to Reducing Length of Stay (LOS) in hospitals
Reducing length of stay (LOS) became a major priority for hospitals during COVID-19, and continues to be one as surges continue. Even in “peacetime”, however, capitated reimbursement levels and the need to decrease hospital-acquired conditions made LOS reduction key for health systems. While efforts to reduce LOS often focus on specific disease classes, there are general operational factors that are more straightforward to address.www.beckershospitalreview.com
