MCCSD board creates grant committee

At the monthly Mendocino City Community Services District meeting the board created a grant ad hoc committee and received several reports on drought relief options. Additionally, Superintendent Ryan Rhoades warned that the Go Fund me site for Mendocino Drought that was created by Gary Starr is not supported by or have anything to do with MCCSD. Rhoades also reported that the meter reporting software on the MCCSD web site has lost some customer readings and will work to reach out to customers when a reading does not come in make to be sure it wasn’t a technological issue.