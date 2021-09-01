Chicago Cubs: Alfonso Rivas has the tools to succeed Anthony Rizzo

We lost a particular remote about a month ago (“we”), and its absence has driven me crazy ever since. I knew it was *SOMEWHERE* but I just could not find the dang thing. Worse, nobody in the house seemed to be remotely bothered by it (ba dum tsss), since it was not a remote we were actively using right now. But, I mean, it was still missing! Don’t you want to know WHERE IT WENT?!?! Anyway, I took a step back yesterday and did some critical thinking on the possible journeys that remote could have taken, rather than just looking in all the obvious places, obsessively, for days. That made me remember that The Littlest Girl loved walking around with the thing and handing it to one of us, which, in turn, made me think about checking her toy bins, just in case she stashed it many moons ago without anyone noticing. AND BOOOOOOM I FOUND THE DANG THING AT THE BOTTOM OF A RANDOM BIN. I felt like the biggest champion, you have no idea.