Billy Porter Brought Fairy Godparent Extravagance to the Cinderella Premiere in a 7-Foot Cape
Leave it to IRL fairy godparent Billy Porter to look bibbidi bobbidi beautiful at the Cinderella remake red purple carpet premiere. Sprinkling a little bit of magic beyond the screen, Billy attended the enchanting event in a two-toned Benchellal Collection No. 9 coat gown with a collared black bodice and white skirt. The skirt even featured pockets just spacious enough to carry a magic wand or a spare glass slipper.www.popsugar.com
