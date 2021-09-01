Brit charged in terror beheadings scheduled to plead guilty

A British man has pleaded guilty to leading an Islamic State plot to kidnap, torture, ransom, and behead American hostages, including two journalists. Alexanda Anon Kotey, 37, pleaded guilty in a Virginia federal court to providing material support to the terror group for three years and hostage-taking resulting in death, eight counts in all. Kotey admitted to playing a major part in the deaths of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller, and multiple European and Japanese nationals. The mandatory minimum sentence for his crimes is life without parole, though he may be transferred to the U.K. for a possible trial. Kotey was one of the four ISIS “Beatles,” so called because of their British accents.
