Survivor's Parvati Shallow Obtains Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Ex John Fincher

By Ally Mauch
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Parvati Shallow’s divorce filing last week, a judge has ordered John Fincher to stay away from his estranged wife and their young daughter. Survivor alum Parvati Shallow was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against estranged husband John Fincher, just days after she filed for divorce from him.

