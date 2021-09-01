CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Are the NFL’s Best Bet to Win the Super Bowl

By Andrew Hanlon
The beginning of a new NFL season brings hope, and along with it, the possibility of gobs of money. Preseason betting is always a major topic of conversation, regardless of the sport, but the NFL is king, so NFL gambling follows suit. Every year, there is a certain player or team that defies the odds — literally. As the final two teams left standing last year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best odds for another chance at a title. But Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the best bet to win Super Bowl 56.

