CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Osaka leads off Wednesday's US Open lineup, Tsitsipas last

By Sarah Stier
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096rYM_0bineo6X00
Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan will play Wednesday's first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Defending cahmpion Naomi Osaka starts off Wednesday's US Open schedule at Arthur Ashe Stadium with second seed Daniil Medvedev and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to follow in other feature matches.

Osaka seeking her fifth career Grand Slam title and third US Open crown in four years, plays a second-round match against 145th-ranked Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

The 23-year-old Japanese third seed has never faced her 20-year-old rival.

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, meets Germany's 57th-ranked Dominik Koepfer. Medvedev beat Koepfer in the fourth round of the 2019 US Open.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, faces 17-year-old Coco Gauff in a first-time battle of Americans to open the night session on Ashe. Gauff is ranked 23rd, 43 spots ahead of Stephens.

The final match on Ashe sends world number three Tsitsipas of Greece against France's Adrian Mannarino.

Tsitsipas has become a focus of complaints for long and untimely toilet breaks, arousing the ire of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain in his first-round victory and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev two weeks ago in Cincinnati.

Mannarino, ranked 44th, has split two meetings with Tsitsipas, both in 2019. Tsitsipas won at Madrid but was forced to retire after splitting sets in Zhuhai.

Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza meets Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the first match Wednesday at Louis Armstrong Stadium with last year's US Open runner-up, 18th seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, up next against Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

South African Kevin Anderson meets Argentina's 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman in the first Armstrong night match.

Launching matters on the Grandstand will be Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev and Spaniard Pedro Martinez with Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka next against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Us Open#Grand Slam#Serbian#Japanese#Russian#Americans#Spanish#South African#Grandstand#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tenniswashingtonnewsday.com

At the US Open, Osaka advances while Tsitsipas eludes Murray.

At the US Open, Osaka advances while Tsitsipas eludes Murray. On Monday at the US Open, defending champion Naomi Osaka extended her Grand Slam winning streak to 16 matches, while Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled through Andy Murray in five sets. Osaka, who is aiming for her third US...
TennisPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

'What's the issue?' Tsitsipas undaunted by boos at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas heard boos from the crowd for yet another long trip off court at the U.S. Open after dropping a set during his second-round victory over Adrian Mannarino. Unbothered by that reaction Wednesday night, or the criticism he received from Andy Murray after taking...
New York City, NYwdhn.com

Alcaraz, 18, upends No. 3 Tsitsipas at US Open; Osaka out

NEW YORK (AP) — Until now, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has exhibited enough promise and precociousness to make people think he eventually could succeed Rafael Nadal as Spain’s top tennis player. On Friday at the U.S. Open, with a dramatic five-set victory over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz showed why he’s been getting so much attention already.
TennisThe Guardian

Stefanos Tsitsipas defiant after latest US Open toilet break leads to boos

Stefanos Tsitsipas heard boos from the crowd after he took yet another long break off court at the US Open after dropping a set during his second-round victory over Adrian Mannarino. Tsitsipas said he was unbothered by the crowd’s reaction on Wednesday night, or the criticism he received from Andy...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TennisNewsday

Teenager Leylah Fernandez provides another shocking upset

What is teenager Leylah Fernandez’s biggest challenge as she guns for the top of the tennis world?. It is telling that Fernandez didn’t list Naomi Osaka or Angelique Kerber or any other top player when she was asked that question at the start of the U.S. Open. Instead, she listed the things she has had to give up as she pursues a tennis career.
TennisJanesville Gazette

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.
TennisNew York Post

Naomi Osaka headlines players to watch in US Open women’s draw

With the 2021 U.S. Open set to begin on Monday in Flushing Meadows, here are five players to watch for in the women’s draw. The Aussie missed last year’s U.S. Open and was in her home country refusing to watch the fan-less event. After taking seven months off the tour during the pandemic, Barty, 25, came back with a vengeance and won three hard-court titles — Yarra Valley, Miami and Cincinnati. She has separated herself with efficient, crisp groundstrokes. Nothing fancy here, but the 25-year-old is a solid favorite to win her first U.S. Open.
Tenniswashingtonnewsday.com

With Barty leading the top rivals, Osaka defends her US Open title.

With Barty leading the top rivals, Osaka defends her US Open title. The year’s final Grand Slam begins Monday, with top-ranked Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty leading a slew of challengers, with defending champion Naomi Osaka seeking her third championship in four tries. What remains to be seen is if Osaka...

Comments / 0

Community Policy