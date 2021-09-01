CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early County, GA

Limited virtual learning option for Early County Schools

By Jayla Johnson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Parents in Early County now have the option to choose a limited virtual learning experience. “So there’s information that the parent has to submit,” says Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Superintendent, Early County School System. “And then there is a committee at each school and it’s comprised of teachers, a counselor, and an administrator. The committee will look at the information that’s presented and make a determination.”

