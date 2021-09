Milton is a former four-star recruit, but that potential wasn't truly realized in Ann Arbor. He had his highs and lows with the Wolverines, but Milton will now get a second chance with the Volunteers. When Milton was named the starter, those in the college football media were excited to see what a player with his raw talent could do in Heupel's offensive system. There are still some questions about Milton, due to his struggles at Michigan, but it will be interesting to see if he can elevate the Tennessee offense.