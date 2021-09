Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that RB Latavius Murray has been released by the Saints. (Adam Schefter on Twitter ) The Saints asked Murray to take a pay reduction and Murray refused. Tony Jones looked good during the preseason, although it's not certain that had any factor in the decision to release Murray. He's coming off a career-best 4.5 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per catch. Murray is likely to sign with another team soon. Jones becomes an even more intriguing late round dart throw.