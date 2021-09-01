Lexon Mina L large portable LED lamp has a stunning size and 9 exciting LED colors
Add beautiful LED light to your home with the Lexon Mina L large portable LED lamp. This home accessory has a larger than usual size for a portable lamp. That way, it’s suitable for illuminating bigger spaces. What’s more, it has a 9-color LED range that can add color change and dimming to your patio, nightstand, or workspace. Even better, the MINA L is rechargeable using any Qi-enabled wireless charging station. Otherwise, you can recharge using a USB-C charging cable. Additionally, with up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, this lamp gives you light all day long. Even better, it has an IPX4 water-resistance rating. So this gadget can withstand a little rain. Finally, this large portable LED lamp boasts four gorgeous finishes that make a statement in your home.thegadgetflow.com
