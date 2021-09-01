CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lexon Mina L large portable LED lamp has a stunning size and 9 exciting LED colors

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Add beautiful LED light to your home with the Lexon Mina L large portable LED lamp. This home accessory has a larger than usual size for a portable lamp. That way, it’s suitable for illuminating bigger spaces. What’s more, it has a 9-color LED range that can add color change and dimming to your patio, nightstand, or workspace. Even better, the MINA L is rechargeable using any Qi-enabled wireless charging station. Otherwise, you can recharge using a USB-C charging cable. Additionally, with up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, this lamp gives you light all day long. Even better, it has an IPX4 water-resistance rating. So this gadget can withstand a little rain. Finally, this large portable LED lamp boasts four gorgeous finishes that make a statement in your home.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
333
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Led Lamp#Color#Wireless Charging#The Lexon Mina L#The Mina L#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Folding Karambit multiuse knife has a curved blade and an Emerson Wave deployment

Offering a sleek design, the Folding Karambit multiuse knife has a beautifully curved blade. It not only looks great but also functions supremely well. Using an Emerson Wave deployment, this effective, efficient option lets you fully deploy the knife with one-handed ease. Promoting user safety, precision, and efficiency, this hooked blade knife has an ergonomic handle and a safety ring. While the centuries-old design boasts an old-world charm, it also has a sleek look. Whether you carry yours for everyday needs or self defense, this blade offers versatility. Made with a strong, consistent edge and enhanced edge retention, this corrosion-resistant knife is easy to conceal in a bag or pocket. Moreover, the safety ring ensures you have a secure grip no matter the environment, letting you keep the closed knife in your hand in preparation for any situation. Finally, use this Karambit for blunt force or as a control device.
Home & GardenPosted by
Gadget Flow

Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair has a circular frame with clean lines

Sit in comfort and luxury when reading, working, eating, and more with the Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair. Available in three finishes—Soft Leather, Thick Leather, and Roses—these stunning chairs boast a circular frame with clean lines. Blanket your chair in a plethora of colors to suit your decor and maximize comfort. Exuding simplicity with minimalist tubular steel, this chair collection delivers a sleek finish and pure elegance. Moreover, offering a stripped-back design, this Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair creates a sleek finish and lightness; it’ll accentuate any space, whether at home or in the office. In fact, each chair offers a form-fitting comfort that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Overall, choose to upgrade your living space or create a warmer commercial environment for customers.
Technologythemanual.com

The 7 Best Portable Power Packs for Car Camping Like a Pro

There was a time when car camping meant going without life’s simple pleasures. That meant leaving your espresso maker, heated blanket, and kegerator at home. But it’s not 2010 anymore. Portable power packs are lighter, more compact, and more affordable than ever. With one of these beefy battery banks, you can tote almost any household appliance into the front-country for a legit luxury car camping experience. Here are our top picks for the best portable power packs.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Flash Pro Portable Power Bank with Wireless Charger

Flash Pro portable power bank is designed to charge up to 5 devices, and a built-in wireless charger perfectly works with MagSafe-enabled iPhones and is compatible with other Qi devices. The Flash Pro measures 158.50 x 87.00 x 28.50mm. With the compact and slim form factor, the power bank is...
Designdesignboom.com

color changing tables by susannah feiler react to your movements

Susannah feiler’s ‘gratitude’ table is the result of a year-long investigation into communal experience, responsive materials and functional design. the minimal furniture piece is hand-built using bioplastics and embedded with custom light sensitive pigments, meaning the surface reacts to your movements. susannah feiler embarked on the project with one question...
Interior Designhillcountrynews.com

Create a Room Fit for Royalty with Crown Molding

(Family Features) If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to dress up a room in your home, crown molding can be a simple way to add elegance and class with minimal investment. Crown molding is most commonly applied as a decorative trim where the walls meet the ceiling. It is...
ElectronicsNew York Post

This floor lamp is the fun smart home lighting you need

Sometimes those bright yellow walls you insisted on painting make you cringe. Other days, you couldn’t be happier with your decision. Moods change. Vibes vary. And your opinions on your home aesthetic shift with the weather. The ability to customize your home to match whatever mood, vibe, or opinion you have on any given day could be a total game-changer for your overall happiness, but you can’t just pick up a new can of paint every morning. That’s where the Govee Lyra, a floor lamp that brings customizable smart home lighting into any room with a few taps on your phone, comes in.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Govee StarPal Smart Lamp review: The take-it-anywhere portable light source

Govee StarPal Smart Lamp review: The take-it-anywhere portable light source. “The Govee StarPal Smart Lamp is a solid product marred by poor app design.”. Smart lamps seem like they’re a dime a dozen these days, but it’s tough to find quality — especially at an affordable price point. Smart lamps are perfect for creating ambience in a room, whether you’re watching a movie with your spouse or sitting down for a gaming binge.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Compressed Glass Bud Vases

The Slimline Vase collection by Glassmateria Studio is a modern take on the bud vase. The brainchild of Costa Rica-based designer Natalia Phillips, the Slimline collection was inspired by childhood imagination. Phillips plats with height, thickness, and color to create slim glass vases. The collection is made using a fused...
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Recommends: Galaxy Z Flip 3 stuns alongside LG’s first 8K Mini LED TV

Welcome to another rendition Trusted Recommends, the weekly run-down of all the recent top scoring products to be tested by the Trusted Reviews team. There’s no shortage of variety in this week’s Trusted Recommends. We’ve got two big hitters from Samsung in the smartphone and smartwatch departments, alongside several devices that can give a serious boost to your home entertainment set-up.
Interior DesignInterior Design

Hay Launches Brightly-Colored Furniture and Accessory Collection

Contemporary furniture design studio Muller Van Severen was founded in 2011 by Belgian photographer Fien Muller and sculptor Hannes Van Severen. This summer, cult Danish housewares brand Hay produces Two-Color tables, inspired by the pair’s early investigations into bright colors and synthetic materials. “We wanted a collaboration that would allow us to reach a younger audience through more accessible products,” Muller says of the zeitgeisty partnership. Steel-tube legs meet tabletops in varying shapes and sizes crafted from dyed Valchromat, a through-color wood-fiber composite with a water-resistant surface. As an accompaniment, the couple introduce Arcs, shades that can be used for pendant fixtures or as table lamps, their scalloped silhouettes fabricated from colored or mirror-polished steel. There’s also a similarly shaped Arcs candleholder, in zinc alloy, which comes in two heights and a host of hues.
Home & Gardenmansionglobal.com

Brains and Beauty: Smart Mirrors for Your Bathroom

Illuminating, informative and entertaining, these mirrors will add an entirely new dimension to your vanity. Want to make the most of your morning routine? Take a look in the mirror. Reflective glass has not been immune from the integration of smart-home technology and the latest high-tech mirrors can keep you...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Philips Hue gradient, bathroom, and ceiling collections expand with lights aplenty

Signify revealed an expanded set of “gradient collection” Philips Hue products this week alongside news of pairing with Spotify. The headliner device is the Philips Hue Play gradient light tube, a follow-up and best buddy of last year’s big launch in the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. There’s a whole bunch of gradient action going on now, courtesy of these and upgraded model Signe floor and table lamps, out in black and white, too.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

MOZA Slypod Pro 3-in-1 monopod has a weatherproof design and is super lightweight

Create your professional content no matter the conditions with the MOZA Slypod Pro 3-in-1 monopod. This motorized monopod boasts a weatherproof design and weighs just 1,460 grams. What’s more, the Slypod Pro extends outward to 530 mm for a total length of 1,380 mm. Even better, you can place this content creator’s gadget at any angle and position, helping you get incredible shots. Meanwhile, the MOZA Master app lets the Slypod Pro link with an Aircoss 2 for 4-axis motion control. Moreover, this gadget has a foldable tripod base that supports the monopod on any surface. Furthermore, you get unrivaled precision movement at 1 mm and acceleration from 0 to 10,000 rpm in just 10 microseconds. Finally, the integrated battery gives you up to 4 hours of runtime, and you can charge with an external power supply while you shoot.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Jabra Elite 3 compact earbuds have 4 mics for crystal-clear calls anywhere and rich, powerful bass

Take important calls anywhere with the Jabra Elite 3 compact earbuds. These true wireless earbuds feature 4 mics for crystal-clear calls on the go. Meanwhile, the rich, punchy bass gives you showstopping music. What’s more, the noise-isolating design keeps background noise and distractions out. But the HearThrough technology lets you filter in external sounds when you want them. Even better, the mono mode allows you to use either bud while the other charges. Moreover, these earbuds won’t let you down with up to 7 hours of battery time and up to 28 hours with the case. In fact, the fast charging feature provides 1 hour of playback after just a 10-minute charge. Additionally, this gadget boasts Google Fast Pair, fast Alexa activation, and one-touch Spotify playback. Finally, its IP55 waterproof rating means won’t have to worry about sudden downpours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy