Alto Leather Pouch For AirPods & AirPods Pro includes a detachable expansion ring

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Protect your earphones on the go with the Alto Leather Pouch For AirPods & AirPods Pro. This AirPods accessory includes a detachable expansion ring, so you can hang your earphones to your backpack, belt, etc. That way, you can listen to music at any moment without searching through your pockets to locate your earbuds. Furthermore, this AirPods & AirPods Pro holder can also store a memory card, charging cable, and other petite items. Made of Italian full-grain leather, it feels gentle and smooth to touch. All the while, this material provides excellent durability and ages beautifully with time and use. Finally, this pouch is available in three colors—Caramel Brown, Navy Blue, and Raven Black—so you can select a shade that suits your style and accessories.

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

