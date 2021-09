The new Dispatchers Union Group within the Haverhill Police Department recently inked its first contract with the city as civilians replace officers on telephones. There are currently 10 civilian dispatchers working with two more on the way to fill the dozen positions. The contract includes pay increases over three years to make the pay competitive with other public safety dispatchers in the region. Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s called the hiring the “most recent milestone in decade-long effort to civilianize Haverhill’s 911 operation with the goal of putting more police officers on the street.”