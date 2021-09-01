CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Nation reports no COVID-related deaths for 3rd day

By Associated Press
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total to 32,600 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death total remained at 1,403. Based on cases from Aug. 13-16, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory notice for 36 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing.

