As of this month, more than half of Alabama’s total population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Alabama crossed the halfway mark on Sept. 2, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and now 50.7% of the state’s total population is at least partially vaccinated. The increase in vaccines last month propelled Alabama to 8th from the bottom in the nation. The state was long 5th from last in terms of people who are partially vaccinated.