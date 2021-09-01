Washington County’s Oak Grove Fire estimated at nearly 700 acres

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Oak Grove Fire is now estimated at 696 acres, according to the latest estimate. “Yesterday, wildland fire crews conducted a burnout operation on the southwest edge of the fire to protect the Oak Grove Campground and create an anchor point. This anchor point will allow crews to safely go direct with suppression efforts,” says an update published Tuesday on the Dixie National Forest Facebook page and on the Utah Fire Info website.