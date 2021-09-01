CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Pima; Pinal THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 501 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rain is moving into the advisory area. Sutherland Wash is flowing with other washes likely flowing in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina State Park, Seven Falls, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. This includes the following streams and drainages Bird Canyon, Agua Caliente Wash, Stratton Wash, Sutherland Wash, Buehman Canyon, Canada del Oro, Esperero Wash, Sabino Creek, Rincon Creek, Coyote Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash, Tanque Verde Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Gibb Wash and Chimney Rock Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

