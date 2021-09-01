Flood Advisory issued for McMinn, Monroe, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: McMinn; Monroe; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern McMinn County in east Tennessee Southwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee Central Polk County in east Tennessee * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 801 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain is ending flood waters may take some time to recede. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tellico Plains, Bullet Creek, Hiwassee Ocoee State Park, Reliance, Archville and Mount Vernon.