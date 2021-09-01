Videos of Hurricane Ida Damage from Chauvin/Cocodrie Area

“It’s just stuff, and stuff can be replaced.”

We hear that a lot when hurricanes roll through our area. The meaning behind the saying is this: at least we have our lives; material things are just things. Lives can not be replaced, but things can.

It’s possible to be grateful that you still have your life AND be heartbroken that your home or camp or vehicle has been destroyed.

More and more videos are being published in the wake of Hurricane Ida, showing heartbreaking images of destruction.

There’s not one camp that’s liveable. Not one camp. Our little town of Cocodrie is done.” – Facebook User

In another Facebook post, I read that the destruction to the area was worse north of the flood gates. I haven’t had any confirmation on that and, once you think about it, I guess it would make sense that the flood gates would stop water, regardless of which way it was trying to flow.

As this gentleman drives south toward his camp, he describes where he is and what he is seeing.

These images are heartbreaking.

His videos start as he is crossing Boudreaux Bridge.

In this video, as he drives near the Robinson Canal water tower (which is, surprisingly, still standing), he has to avoid several large oil tanks that were blown or floated to the highway.

When he finally gets to his camp in this video, his fears were realized.

His camp was gone, save for the pylons it used to rest on.

Again: these are just things, and I am certain he is grateful that he still has his health, but he’s got to be broken-hearted.

In this video, he shows us Sportman’s Paradise and Don Ray & them’s camp.

“It’s gone, baby. It’s all gone” he says as he swerves from side to side to avoid chunks of asphalt that were torn up by the storm.

Marsh grass piled high, huge rocks on the road (he has no idea where those came from), powerlines dangling low enough to touch vehicles, and even some power pole leaning over far enough to have to drive around them. It’s just heart-breaking devastation.

Of course, not all of these structures are camps, as there are a few people who live in the area. Many people lost their camps, but some lost their homes.

It will be months before these places are back up and running, and years before any sign of hurricane damage will be gone.