Giles County, VA

Tornado Warning issued for Giles, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Giles; Montgomery A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Blacksburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Blacksburg and Merrimac. This includes The following Location Virginia Tech. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Location Virginia Tech
