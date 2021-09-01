CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho governor calls on National Guard to help hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday announced he is reactivating the National Guard and directing up to 370 additional people to help hospitals as they reach capacity. Why it matters: There were only four intensive care unit beds available Tuesday in the entire state, out of nearly 400, the Republican governor wrote in a news release. There are more COVID-19 patients in ICU beds in the state "than ever before. The vast majority of them are unvaccinated," the release states.

Axios

Idaho State
Axios

Idaho begins rationing medical care amid COVID surge

Idaho will begin rationing medical care in 10 of the state's overburdened hospitals in two districts, its Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday. Why it matters: The move comes as the state has seen a "massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization" compounded by a shortage of beds and equipment, amid a surge driven by the Delta variant, per a news release.
Public Health
Axios

COVID cases hold steady while hospitalizations, deaths rise

New coronavirus infections held steady across the U.S. as falling case rates in a few hot spots in the South were offset by increases elsewhere. Driving the news: While the overall COVID case rate increased less than 1% over the last two weeks, hospitalizations increased 4% in the same time frame, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths rose 29%.
Military
Axios

Veteran suicides fell 7% in 2019, report finds

Veteran suicides decreased by 7% in 2019 to the lowest level in 12 years, according to the new data released by the Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday. Why it matters: The risk level of suicide among veterans is significantly higher than in the general adult population in the U.S. The drop deviates from rising rates observed by the VA in preceding years.
Colorado State
Axios Denver

Who's most at risk in Colorado for COVID-19 breakthrough cases

Data: CDPHE; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosThe number of positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people continues to hit new highs in Colorado, driven by the proliferation of the Delta variant.Threat level: The risk varies depending on age and the type of vaccine received, Colorado public health officials said Wednesday.The vaccinated population between ages 30 and 39 is disproportionately represented among breakthrough cases, followed by the 40–49 and 20–29 age groups.Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also account for a larger number of the breakthrough cases compared with Pfizer and Moderna.Why it matters: The insights are evident in data posted publicly...
Polk County, FL
Axios

Polk County commissioner advocates for right to try COVID drugs

Polk County Commissioner Neil Combee drafted a letter to DeSantis aimed, he said, at encouraging discussion about unproven COVID-19 treatments — like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and even Pepcid AC — and a patient’s right to try them. Combee admitted he’d personally taken several of the medications without issue, per WTSP. What's...
Iowa State
Axios

Parents of kids with disabilities sue Iowa over ban on mask mandates

Eleven parents of children who live with disabilities in Iowa are suing the state over the ban on mask mandates. Why it matters: Concerned school parents are piling some of the heaviest pressure against political leaders in red states that are defying the CDC's recommendation on mask requirements, per Axios Des Moines' Linh Ta.
Public Health
Axios

Monster risk: Fauci says COVID cases 10x too high

Americans are now getting infected with COVID-19 at 10 times the rate needed to end the pandemic, which will persist until more people get vaccinated, NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios. Threat level: "The endgame is to suppress the virus. Right now, we're still in pandemic mode, because we have...
Presidential Election
Axios

Harris campaigns for Newsom as recall campaign enters final stretch

Vice President Harris attended a Bay Area campaign event Wednesday in support of California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of next week's recall election. Why it matters: The Tuesday election will be only the second time in California history that a gubernatorial recall campaign has succeeded in getting on the ballot. Newsom, a Democrat, is facing challenges from numerous candidates, including conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.
Politics
Axios

Democrats sound alarms in state legislatures

Democrats are leaning into efforts to raise their numbers in state legislatures — with an emphasis on candidates of color — as red states like Texas and Georgia pass restrictive voting and abortion laws. Why it matters: States are responsible for many of the laws with the greatest direct impact...
Colorado State
Axios

Human composting is coming to Colorado

The world’s first full-service funeral home specializing in human composting is planting seeds in Denver. Driving the news: Recompose, a company that offers human composting services in Washington state, plans to open a 50-vessel facility in Denver by fall 2022, spokesperson Anna Swenson says. Context: Colorado became the second state...
Colorado State
Axios

By the numbers: New laws take effect in Colorado

The dust has settled at the state Capitol on the 2021 legislative session. State of play: 169 bills approved by the General Assembly became law on Tuesday. All told, the Democratic-led legislature passed 508 bills. Gov. Jared Polis vetoed four. (Note: Prior reports that 502 bills won approval were incorrect.)

