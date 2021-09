NASA started flight testing with Joby Aviation’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to further develop its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) National Campaign. It will run through Friday, Sept.10, at Joby’s Electric Flight Base located near Big Sur, California, and eventually, the aircraft could serve as air taxis for those in cities around the country. The goal for these tests are to collect vehicle performance and acoustic data for use in modeling and simulation of future airspace concepts. Read more for a video and additional information.