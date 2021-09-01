CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Foucha Still Excited Over Being Named One of Arkansas’ Captains This Season

By Otis Kirk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas named its five captains on Saturday and one of them was senior safety Joe Foucha. Following Tuesday’s practice, Foucha talked about being a captain and what it means to him. “Yeah, this will make my fourth year here,” Foucha said. “I’ve been here since 2018 and I’ve...

Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Safety Joe Foucha, Others React to Being Elected Captains on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have five captains this season instead of four with two redshirt sophomores and three seniors. The seniors are safety Joe Foucha, linebacker Grant Morgan and offensive tackle Myron Cunningham. The sophomores are safety Jalen Catalon and quarterback KJ Jefferson. Sam Pittman talked about how the five reacted to being elected by their teammates.
