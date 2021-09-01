CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$15M research center to improve Indigenous health

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Center for Pacific Innovations, Knowledge, and Opportunities (PIKO) to improve the health and wellbeing of Indigenous Pacific People (IPP) is being established with the help of a $15 million, five-year grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS). PIKO is focused on Native Hawaiians, other Pacific Islanders and Filipinos. These communities comprise 40% of the state’s population and have disproportionately higher rates of physical ailments and mental health conditions, compared to Caucasian and Asian people in Hawaiʻi.

