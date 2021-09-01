CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Portable, seasonal, wonderful: 10 Yotam Ottolenghi recipes for an Australian spring picnic

By Kate Waldegrave
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsPJT_0binVU0K00

Before you panic-buy olives, dips and an uninspired assortment of supermarket cheeses, consider these fresh alternatives. Better yet, send this list to your friends and assign everyone a dish or two for the ultimate spring picnic or backyard barbecue – even if you’ll be dining together over video chat.

Asparagus and ricotta tart with miso and black garlic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNA6K_0binVU0K00
Yotam Ottolenghi Asparagus with garlic pesto and tempura onions. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

Quiche and frittata are staples of the picnic round but if you are looking to mix things up, try this asparagus and ricotta tart with miso and black garlic.

Asparagus is cheap and plentiful throughout September and October in Australia and is combined here with the mysterious, sweet-savoury ink of black garlic.

For the uninitiated, black garlic is heated for a number of weeks under regulated temperature and humidity until it becomes dark, sticky and caramelised. It sheds the raw heat of fresh garlic and instead takes on a mellowed balsamic/umami notes and is utterly addictive.

Nepalese potato salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbAfW_0binVU0K00
Nepalese potato salad. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

There’s always one friend who brings an industrial-sized punnet of supermarket potato salad to a barbecue picnic but those potatoes – suspended in a pallid, gluey emulsification – truly are the stuff of nightmares.

This sprightly take could not be further from that, combining Nepalese spices with tamarind and pickled chillies to provide some mouth-puckering tang. Perfect paired with any barbecue meats or as a standalone dish.

Giant couscous with golden raisins, lemon and almonds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pPO8_0binVU0K00
Herby giant couscous with golden raisins, almonds and herbs. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

Salads are often a casualty of improper storage and transit, arriving to picnics limp and languishing in the bottom of sweaty plastic containers, but this robust grain salad is perfectly engineered to show up as fresh as when it was made, and can even be dressed beforehand.

Golden raisins and lemon segments create sweet and sour pops in the mouth, and dry toasting the couscous beforehand further enhances the nutty flavours.

Burrata with chargrilled grapes and basil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBo3V_0binVU0K00
Charred grapes accompany the creamy burrata. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

There are few things more pleasurable than slitting a fully engorged burrata and admiring the creamy curds spilling out. This recipe takes it even further with charred grapes macerated in an agrodolce blend of vinegar, spice and brown sugar.

All that is needed to accompany it is a downy, salt-crusted focaccia and your aperitif of choice.

Chicken wings with banana ketchup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a32Ry_0binVU0K00
Yotam Ottolenghi’s chicken wings with banana ketchup. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

If, like me, you were overconfident in your rate of consumption of bananas during lockdown and have pangs of guilt every time you pass their decaying corpses in the fruit bowl, here’s a recipe to use them up which isn’t banana bread (or eternal banishment to the freezer).

Overripe bananas transform into ketchup and form the base of this recipe, first to marinate the chicken wings and then to serve alongside as a dipping sauce. Make sure you keep some napkins on hand for all the licky, sticky fingers.

Zingy tofu rice paper rolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFnEs_0binVU0K00
Zingy tofu rice paper rolls. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

Fresh, zingy and portable, these rice paper rolls tick all the boxes for a spring picnic. Simply pack your dipping sauce in an airtight jar to avoid any spills in transit.

If you’ve struggled in the past with folding these and your rolls look more like a flaccid, overstuffed sock, Yotam Ottolenghi has some choice tips on how to make these tiny bundles look just like the photo, using little more than a damp tea towel.

Butterbean hummus with red pepper and walnut paste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmFW8_0binVU0K00
A chic layered dip to is a picnic essential. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

Two tins of beans and a jumble of blistered red peppers (bullhorn chillies are available and affordable at the moment, and have a similar mild taste to capsicum) and you have a very chic layered dip to complement any picnic cheese platter.

Serve with bales of freshly cut crudités and generously torn rags of pita bread, perfect for greedy scoops.

Lemon and sage roasted almonds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwY6Z_0binVU0K00
Yotam Ottolenghi’s lemon and sage roasted almonds. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

A humble bag of almonds gets a zesty makeover with sage, rosemary, maple syrup, sumac and lemon.

Make extras to keep on hand for future afternoon beers.

Amalfi lemon, bay leaf and olive oil cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9rf4_0binVU0K00
This cake has a herbaceous, floral perfume. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

An homage to those heady days of international travel, golden sunsets and salty sea air. This dish manages to distill the flavours of the Mediterranean into one glorious beam of sunshine.

Fresh bay leaves are blitzed to a fine powder and folded into the cake batter (and glaze) along with fruity olive oil and lemon zest, creating a cake with a herbaceous, floral perfume.

Tahini and halva brownies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUtjb_0binVU0K00
Swirly, chewy pockets of tahini and halva temper the sweetness of the chocolate. Photograph: Johanna Parkin/The Guardian

Fudgey or cakey, edge piece or centrepiece, debate rages over what makes the perfect brownie. As Yotam Ottolenghi forewarns, “the difference between a cooking time of 18 and 22 minutes can be significant”, so if you’re team fudge, err on the side of slightly underbaked, as they will still firm up once out of the oven.

These brownies have the added bonus of swirly, chewy pockets of tahini and halva to temper the sweetness of the chocolate.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yotam Ottolenghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Food Drink#Australian#Backyard Barbecue#The Guardian Quiche#Nepalese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
HealthThe Guardian

International research shows ‘strong evidence’ linking vaping to cigarette smoking

Young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up tobacco cigarettes, according to an international review of research into vaping. People under 20 who used vapes were more than three times as likely to have ever smoked tobacco cigarettes, and more than twice as likely to have smoked cigarettes in the previous month, according to a review of 25 studies globally.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
Recipeshunker.com

Creamy Ramen Is This Fall's Must-Try Noodle Soup

When you're in a pinch, you can always count on instant ramen for a quick and tasty meal. After all, it takes just a few minutes to make, which can be an actual lifesaver during busy days. It also doesn't hurt that it's inexpensive and offers the perfect canvas for delicious add-ins, should you feel inspired to customize the dish. That said, the next time you want to hack your instant noodles, you may want to try TikTok-inspired creamy ramen.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
Recipesknuj.net

Meaty Pasta Casseroles

This recipe is so easy, and will feed a crowd. You can make this recipe the way you like by adding extra garlic, or more cheese. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 1 jar (23-1/2 ounces) Italian sausage and garlic spaghetti sauce. 1 jar (16 ounces) chunky mild...
RecipesYork Dispatch Online

Oven-fried crispy chicken tenders with a side of coleslaw

You don’t need a fryer or air fryer for these crispy, fried chicken tenders. They bake in minutes in your oven. The secret is to place them on a roasting rack over a baking tray so air circulates around all sides. Chicken tenders or tenderloin are part of the chicken breast and are attached to the underside of each chicken breast. They’re small and moist and are sold in most markets.
Recipestwopeasandtheirpod.com

Zucchini Parmesan Pasta

Pasta nights are always happy nights at our house. Our entire family loves a good pasta dinner and we are currently loving this Zucchini Parmesan Pasta. I have been making it on repeat because our garden is producing massive amounts of zucchini and yellow squash right now. I love making...
Recipeswspa.com

Chef’s Kitchen – Green Rice

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”. ½ cup crushed salted peanuts (or cashews) 1 tsp. fresh cilantro, chopped (optional for garnish) In a medium pot, rinse the jasmine rice several times until the water runs clear. Drain any excess water and add the coconut milk, water, salt and sugar.
RecipesAOL Corp

Turn crispy chicken cutlets into a week's worth of delicious dinners

It's no wonder boneless, skinless chicken breasts are one of the most popular meats in America: They're low in fat, protein powerhouses, affordable enough for any food budget and can be prepared countless ways. Chef Matt Abdoo is joining TODAY to share his favorite chicken cutlet recipes. He shows us how to expertly bread and fry chicken breasts and then use them to make spicy Buffalo chicken wraps and crisp Cobb salads.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

STUFFED PEPPER PASTA BAKE

I love putting together dishes that take very little time but are full of flavor. That is exactly this recipe. If you like stuffed green peppers then you may love this dish. It’s basically stuffed peppers mixed with pasta and baked. It’s perfect to serve on a busy weeknight because it’s simple to prepare and the leftovers reheat great.
Recipeseatwell101.com

23 Easy Vegetarian Soup Recipes

Vegetarian soup recipes – During these Fall and Winter months, there’s nothing better than an easy and hearty soup to keep you warm. Today we’re sharing with you an amazing list of vegetarian soup recipes that are quick, easy, and delicious to make. These easy soups are heartwarming, hearty, and packed with healthy veggies. All of the recipes are vegetarian, and some are vegan. Enjoy!
RecipesWVNews

Fare Report: Easy Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

If you are looking for a quick and easy dinner, then I have a great recipe for you. Not only is it quick and easy, but it’s also delicious and a great Taco Tuesday option. My easy bean and cheese enchiladas are a huge hit at my house. I enjoy the quick process, especially on busy week days. It can definitely be a challenge to get dinner on the table some evenings, so having recipes on hand that require little effort and time are a must.
Recipesthemanual.com

This Simple Tequila Lime Shrimp Recipe Is Perfect for Any Season

Fall is just lurking around the corner, waiting to finally come around, but that doesn’t necessarily mean grilling season is already over. There are a lot of great ways to end the summer if you think about it. However, the best option is none other than by drinking. Along with those mint juleps, you’ll be needing something to chew on while putting back liquor for a day. That’s where your grill comes in.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Rejoice! It’s watermelon season: How to buy, cut and prepare -- with special recipes

CLEVELAND, Ohio - OMG, it’s August. And not just August, but past the middle of the month August, with September and no doubt probably October and all those other cold dark months not far behind. But before you push the autumnal panic button, remember and take solace that we still have at least a few more good weeks of watermelon season. The quintessential summer fruit, its very name evokes refreshment and its sweet and juicy abundance offers succor from the vicissitudes of impending fall and just about everything else that’s pending as well.
RecipesTelegraph

Prawn, tomato and spring onion skewers recipe

Make these easy skewers on the barbecue or, in the colder months, under the grill. If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes first to prevent them from burning. Prep time: 40 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes. MAKES. four to six skewers. INGREDIENTS. 3 tbsp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy