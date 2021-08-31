Baltimore County Schools Officials Answer Parents’ Questions About COVID Impacts

BOSTON (CBS) – With school back in session, districts are doing their best to keep students and teachers safe amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. So what is the protocol when a student tests positive in Massachusetts? The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) sent out guidance saying that if a student tests positive, they will be sent home for at least 10 days. If after 10 days the student feels better and is fever free, they can return to school. That could be as early as 11 days after the positive test. If a student is a close contact and asymptomatic, some schools offer the “test and stay” program, which allows students to stay in school while getting tested on school days and before attending extracurricular activities. Traditional protocol has students returning after eight days with a negative test or 11 days without a test. If your student has to quarantine, there is an opportunity for them to learn remotely if the school district is set up to do it.