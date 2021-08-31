CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Schools Officials Answer Parents’ Questions About COVID Impacts

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. (WJZ) – The Baltimore County public school system is one of the districts in Maryland that started the 2021-2022 school year this week. On day two of the new school year, Superintendent Darryl Williams and other school leaders provided an update on the transition back into the classroom for tens of thousands of students.

