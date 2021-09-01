How to deflect attacks in No More Heroes 3

Knowing how to recharge your Beam Katana is vital to life or death when it comes to the fierce battles you’ll face during the game. Running out of power right before a finishing strike is devastating but luckily not irrecoverable. While No More Heroes 3 does a fantastic job with its often humorous tutorials which can be reviewed when needed, it’s still easy to miss some of the methods of how to recharge your katana. Lucky for you, we’ve got all of the currently known methods right here. Here’s everything we know on how to recharge your Beam Katana in No More Heroes 3.