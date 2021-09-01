CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Courier Legal Notices 9-1-21

By Contact Our Editor
yourpickenscounty.com
 8 days ago

2021-CP-39-00-668 Action to Quiet Title and Confirm Tax Sale. James E. Robinson, Plaintiffs, v. Any heirs-at-law or devisees of Harold J. Cox, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them: Defendants unknown claiming any Right, title, estate, interest in or Lien upon the real estate described in the Complaint, being as a class designated as John Doe: Any heirs-at-law or devisees of Tommie Jo Cox, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them: Defendants unknown claiming any Right, title, estate, interest in or Lien upon the real estate described in the Complaint, being as a class designated as John Doe: and any such unknown infants or persons under disability being as a class designated as Richard Roe, Brandi Leigh Cox Riddle; Brett Robert Cox; Pickens County Treasurer; Pickens County Delinquent Tax Collector, Defendants.

www.yourpickenscounty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pickens, SC
Government
County
Pickens County, SC
Pickens County, SC
Government
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Pickens, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complaint#Plaintiff#The Supreme Court#Absolute Law Firm#Llc 1824 East#Suite P Easley#The Plaintiff Easley#Application Petition#Mcdaniel Avenue#Codicil#N A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy