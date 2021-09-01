Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

USA Gymnastics eyes $425 million settlement with survivors

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0binOSzP00

USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The organization and hundreds of women who claim they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that could put an end to years of litigation.

“After extensive discussions, this plan has been jointly proposed by USA Gymnastics and the Committee, and it is supported by many of the involved insurers,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We anticipate that this plan will be confirmed later this year and greatly appreciate all parties’ efforts to get to this point.”

The proposal was put together by the USA Gymnastics and the Survivors Committee. It still needs to be approved by the survivors and any other creditors.

While it's unclear how much each survivor would receive under the proposed agreement, the sum is significantly higher than the $215 million settlement offer USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee put together in February 2020.

Michigan State University, where Nassar worked for decades, agreed in May 2018 to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who said they were abused by Nassar.

There is a two-step voting process for claimants to determine whether to accept the offer. At least half the claimants who vote have to approve the agreement, and the majority needs to represent at least two-thirds of the monetary value of the settlement.

Survivors have been in mediation with USA Gymnastics since the organization filed for bankruptcy in December 2018.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan. Hundreds of athletes have come forward over the last five years saying Nassar abused them under the guise of treatment, including seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman.

Votes must be in by November 8, with any written objections to the proposal due by Nov. 19. A confirmation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8-9.

USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung expressed optimism during the U.S. Olympic Trials in June that mediation with the survivors would be completed by the end of the year.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

392K+
Followers
99K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Larry Nassar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Sex Abuse#U S Bankruptcy Court#The Usa Gymnastics#The Survivors Committee#Paralympic Committee#The U S Olympic Trials#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

UChicago student and gymnast fulfills Olympic dreams in Tokyo

Rising third-year Liza Merenzon relishes journey, despite being sidelined by injury. Editor’s note: This story is part of ‘Meet a UChicagoan,’ a regular series focusing on the people who make UChicago a distinct intellectual community. Read about the others here. This was not how Liza Merenzon thought her Olympic journey...
Tenniswbch.com

Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens talk mental health struggles after US Open losses

(NEW YORK) -- Two of tennis' biggest stars are opening up about their emotional struggles in the wake of their losses at this year's U.S. Open. American tennis player Sloane Stephens gave a glimpse into the more than 2,000 abusive and hateful messages she said she received on social media following her third-round loss Friday to Angelique Kerber, ranked No. 17 in the world.
Public Safetyindianapublicmedia.org

USA Gymnastics, Survivors' Committee Propose $425 Million Settlement

USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Survivors' Committee proposed a new, $425 million settlement to compensate survivors of sexual abuse and improve safety for athletes. The proposal was filed Tuesday as part of USAG’s plan to get out of bankruptcy with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Southern Indiana. The settlement will...
Public Safetyindianapublicradio.org

USA Gymnastics, Survivors’ Committee Propose $425 Million Settlement

USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Survivors’ Committee proposed a new, $425 million settlement to compensate survivors of sexual abuse and improve safety for athletes. The proposal was filed Tuesday as part of USAG’s plan to get out of bankruptcy with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Southern Indiana. The settlement will...
Public Safetywfyi.org

USA Gymnastics, Survivors' Committee Propose $425 Million Settlement

USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Survivors' Committee proposed a new, $425 million settlement to compensate survivors of sexual abuse and improve safety for athletes. The proposal was filed Tuesday as part of USAG’s plan to get out of bankruptcy with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Southern Indiana. The settlement will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy