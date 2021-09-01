Teal ribbon campaign promotes early ovarian cancer detection

Dr. Gregory Whorral, of Windber GYN Associates, poses on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, outside the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, where the "Fight Together" promotion is raising awareness about the genetic characteristics associated with breast and ovarian cancers. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In his 26 years of practice, Dr. Greg Whorral of Windber GYN Associates has seen the positive results of ovarian cancer awareness campaigns.

“Through my career, there is a lot more awareness,” Whorral said at the practice in Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber. “As a rule, we are making an earlier diagnosis of ovarian cancer.”

Still, he said, “it’s not where we want it to be.”

Students at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown are leading local educational efforts for National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month throughout September with the school’s annual Turn the Towns Teal campaign, placing teal ribbons on trees and posts throughout the city and surrounding communities.

The campaign was set to launch on Tuesday, but heavy rain prompted organizers to reschedule for Thursday, school spokeswoman Jeanne Feathers said.

On Thursday, Bishop McCort students and faculty, along with other volunteers, will begin tying bows around the school’s 8th Ward neighborhood and continue in Central Park, downtown Johnstown and other areas of the city.

In the ensuing days, the ribbons will reach Roxbury Park in the city, Ferndale, Westmont, Southmont and Ebensburg boroughs, and Richland Township – along with the Somerset County communities of Somerset and Windber.

The idea is to increase recognition of the risk of ovarian cancer and encourage women to watch for warning signs, which Whorral said are often ignored.

“Our goal is to catch it early,” Whorral said. “We want to catch those vague symptoms. We want to encourage patients not to just think these are going to go away.”

The symptoms include pelvic or stomach pain, bloating, fatigue, difficulty eating or getting full quickly, and frequent urination or incontinence.

“If they have any of those symptoms, they need to get checked out,” Rebecca Kebberly, nurse practitioner, said at the Windber office.

If the disease is caught early, the chances of successful treatment improve dramatically. Five-year survival rates for localized ovarian cancer are more than 90%.

Ovarian cancer affects about one in 78 individuals over a lifetime.

The local Turn the Towns Teal effort is supported by the Ann Harris Smith Foundation, named for its founder, who lost her own battle with the silent killer in 2002.

A popular elementary teacher, Harris Smith was the wife of Laurel Auto Group founder and President Mike Smith, and the mother of Vice President Matthew Smith. She and her family organized the first Laurel Auto Group Pro-Am Charity Golf Classic to help raise funds and spread awareness about ovarian cancer.

“If we can just help one woman, then we are going to make a difference,” Harris Smith said at the time.

Bishop McCort students joined the foundation’s efforts with the first Turn the Towns Teal event in 2010 to help educate its students and the local community about ovarian cancer.

“Public awareness of these symptoms can help save lives,” McCort Principal Tom Smith said. “Our students have been involved with spreading the word about ovarian cancer for several years, and Bishop McCort certainly appreciates the Ann Harris Smith Foundation sponsoring our involvement with this initiative.”