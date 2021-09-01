CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, GA

Man gets prison, ordered to pay restitution in Gainesville, Cleveland robberies

By Nick Watson
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ln3SU_0bilhdV900

With a gun in each hand, a Gainesville man was accused of robbing two Gainesville businesses and a Cleveland gas station in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

More than a year later, the man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Giovanni Annucci-Romero, 24, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 30, after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He will receive credit for time served since May 23, 2020.

The indictment alleged Annucci-Romero took money Jan. 23, 2020, from Meeks Grocery on Atlanta Highway, the Exxon Food Mart on Browns Bridge Road the following day and a Chevron gas station May 23, 2020, on East Kytle Street.

Terrisa Thammavongsa, who was previously charged in the same indictment, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, which is defined as knowing about a crime and not reporting it as soon as possible. She was sentenced July 28 in U.S. District Court to time served after being in state or federal custody since May 23, 2020, according to court documents.

Annucci-Romero asked Thammavongsa to drop him off at the Cleveland gas station and pick him up later, according to court documents.

After the Cleveland robbery, a Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a car matching a description released by Cleveland Police.

“Annucci-Romero was arrested in the vehicle after the deputy saw him sitting on the cash he had just stolen from the Cleveland gas station,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Gainesville and Cleveland.

“Partnerships in policing, the community and a comprehensive investigation played a key role in serving justice in this case,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a news release. “We are fortunate and thankful that no one was injured during this dangerous crime spree.”

Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a statement he was pleased with the convictions “knowing that these violent criminals have been removed from our communities.”

“Giovanni Annucci-Romero terrorized several communities,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Ben Gibbons said in a news release. “This sentence represents the seriousness of his crime. ATF and our law enforcement partners will continue to reduce violent crime by arresting criminals, such as Annucci-Romero, who terrorizes the communities in which law-abiding citizens live.”

According to the terms of the sentence, the court recommended that Annucci-Romero “shall participate in all available job skills and training courses during his incarceration” as well as “any available mental health counseling and treatment.”

He was also ordered to pay $1,943 in restitution to Meeks Grocery and $30,000 to the Exxon Food Mart.

Annucci-Romero’s defense attorney, J. Wesley Bryant, did not return a request for comment Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
4K+
Followers
212
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Cleveland, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Prison#Robber#Restitution#The Exxon Food Mart#Chevron#District Court#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy