New eco-petrol baffles a quarter of motorists

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA more eco-friendly petrol is coming to British filling stations this month, but a quarter of drivers do not know whether their cars can run on it, new research says. The government intends to make E10 the new standard petrol grade. It contains less carbon than other motor fuels and...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Electric Cars#Oil And Gas#Petrol#Diesel Cars#British#E10#Rac#E5#Shell#Ubitricity#Ev
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

E10 fuel: What is the new petrol and what cars will it not work in?

What is E10 fuel and why the change?E10 is a greener blend of petrol than the standard E5 fuel that Britain has been using for years. It contains a higher percentage of renewable fuel, bioethanol, than the current E5 mix, which means lower carbon emmissions. The ethanol is produced by fermenting plants such as wheat, corn and sugar beets into alcohol. The UK rolled out E10 fuel at petrol stations across the country on 1 September. Northern Ireland is set to switch in early 2022. The Department for Transport (DfT) made the move as part of the government’s...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Construction begins on UK’s largest storage project

Spanish solar project developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) – part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy – and British developer Harmony Energy have begun work on the largest battery energy storage project in the United Kingdom. The 99 MW/198 MWh Clay Tye facility is being constructed near the M25 in...
EconomyAutoblog

Shell to install 50,000 on-street EV chargers in the U.K. by 2025

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is making a push to expand its network of electric vehicle chargers in the U.K. to drivers who don’t have private parking. Shell’s Ubitricity unit will install 50,000 on-street charging posts by 2025, according to a statement published Wednesday. It already has about 3,600 chargers in the country in existing infrastructure like street lamps. The U.K.’s Climate Change Committee has said the country needs 150,000 public chargers by the middle of the decade.
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Is E10, the new 'green petrol', suitable for your car?

From today, the standard grade of petrol in Great Britain is E10, denoting up to a 10 per cent content of bio ethanol. Prior to 1 September, regular unleaded was E5 although E10 has been on sale for some time in the UK and more particularly in Europe. Superunleaded petrol (rated at 97+ octane) will remain E5, while the change won’t happen in Northern Ireland until early in 2022. Neither will diesel fuel be changing. All fuel stations will sell E10 bio ethanol fuel but what effect will it have on your car?
Energy Industryraleighnews.net

The new E10 petrol: will it bring benefits?

The introduction of a new type of petrol, E10, in the UK may create some extra costs for owners of older cars, but the aim is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. E10 is an automotive fuel made up of 90% regular unleaded petrol and 10% ethanol, hence the E10 name. Ethanol is an alcohol (also called ethyl alcohol or grain alcohol) that is produced both as a petrochemical or via biological processes, from plants, including sugar beet and wheat. It is possible to run cars on pure ethanol, as has been done in Brazil for decades, but in the UK it is blended with fuel derived from oil. Current petrol grades in the UK (E5) contain up to 5% ethanol, with the other 95% being regular unleaded petrol.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

New cleaner petrol rolled out in UK but quarter of drivers unaware of it

Petrol filling stations in Britain are this month being stocked with a cleaner, more eco-friendly form of fuel as part of a government drive to reduce emissions and tackle climate change.The fuel, known as E10 petrol, contains up to 10 per cent ethanol compared with the 5 per cent in the petrol already in use across the country.But nearly a quarter of motorists are unaware of E10 and nearly a third do not know if it is compatible with their vehicle, according to a RAC survey.Higher levels of ethanol, made from various plants materials, means fewer fossil fuels are used...
Carsinsideevs.com

UK: Plug-Ins Take Over 18% Of The Car Market In August 2021

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports 68,033 new car registrations in the UK for the month of August. That's 22% less than a year ago and the weakest result since August 2013. According to Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, one of the key problems in the market...
TrafficBBC

Government to shorten HGV driver testing process

The government is expected to announce a shake-up of the HGV driver testing process as soon as Thursday. It wants to fast track drivers into the haulage industry amid chronic shortages which have caused supply problems. The BBC understands that during meetings between government officials, hauliers and suppliers, the "penny...
CarsPosted by
TechRadar

Don’t worry about E10 petrol – here’s why

What is E10 petrol? The relatively eco-friendly petrol alternative is widely used in plenty of European countries, and has been the norm in the USA for over 20 years – and the UK is finally following suit. E10 is now going to be a common sight in petrol stations across...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades

(Reuters) - Spanish turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Tuesday it has started producing recyclable offshore wind turbine blades for commercial use. Wind turbine blades are generally large and non-recyclable and at the end of their service end up in huge landfills that have started attracting environmentalists’ attention. Rival Vestas...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Ørsted and Siemens Gamesa pick UK site for EU-funded green hydrogen pilot

A consortium including Ørsted and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy aims to develop a megawat-scale electrolyser suitable for offshore conditions in a shoreside pilot trial in north-east England. Through the EU-funded Oyster project, the partners plan to explore the feasibility and potential of combining an offshore wind turbine directly with an...
WorldAUTOCAR.co.uk

UK PHEV registrations rise 72.1% as overall sales drop

New car registrations in the UK fell 22% year on year in August, but the uptake of electrified vehicles remained strong. A total of 68,033 new cars were registered in what was the weakest August since 2013, with a 7.6% drop compared to the decade average, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
TrafficPosted by
GreenMatters

Parts of Paris Lowered Speed Limits to Cut Down on Pollution and Noise

You may recall that at the beginning of 2021, Paris announced that the iconic Champs-Élysées would be transformed into a green space — including a beautiful garden and a pedestrian walkway. As we know, increased vegetation, plants, and trees sequester carbon from the atmosphere, lower the air temperature in major cities, and more. And now, the beautiful French city is taking things a step further to reduce car pollution, as Paris has reduced the speed limit in certain areas.

