New eco-petrol baffles a quarter of motorists

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA more eco-friendly petrol is coming to British filling stations this month, but a quarter of drivers do not know whether their cars can run it, new research says. The government intends to make E10 the new standard petrol grade. It contains less carbon than other motor fuels and more...

Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

E10 fuel: What is the new petrol and what cars will it not work in?

What is E10 fuel and why the change?E10 is a greener blend of petrol than the standard E5 fuel that Britain has been using for years. It contains a higher percentage of renewable fuel, bioethanol, than the current E5 mix, which means lower carbon emmissions. The ethanol is produced by fermenting plants such as wheat, corn and sugar beets into alcohol. The UK rolled out E10 fuel at petrol stations across the country on 1 September. Northern Ireland is set to switch in early 2022. The Department for Transport (DfT) made the move as part of the government’s...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Construction begins on UK’s largest storage project

Spanish solar project developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) – part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy – and British developer Harmony Energy have begun work on the largest battery energy storage project in the United Kingdom. The 99 MW/198 MWh Clay Tye facility is being constructed near the M25 in...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Government says polluters can dump risky sewage into rivers as Brexit disrupts water treatment

The government has given polluters the green light to dump risky sewage that has not been properly cleaned into rivers and the sea as Brexit and Covid disrupt normal water treatment. In recent weeks some businesses have found it more difficult to get hold of water treatment chemicals because of supply chain disruption at ports blamed primarily on Britain's departure from the EU.The Environment Agency this week said companies struggling to get hold of the required chemicals would be allowed to "discharge effluent without meeting the conditions" of their permits, which normally require water to be treated by a multi-step...
EconomyAutoblog

Shell to install 50,000 on-street EV chargers in the U.K. by 2025

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is making a push to expand its network of electric vehicle chargers in the U.K. to drivers who don’t have private parking. Shell’s Ubitricity unit will install 50,000 on-street charging posts by 2025, according to a statement published Wednesday. It already has about 3,600 chargers in the country in existing infrastructure like street lamps. The U.K.’s Climate Change Committee has said the country needs 150,000 public chargers by the middle of the decade.
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Is E10, the new 'green petrol', suitable for your car?

From today, the standard grade of petrol in Great Britain is E10, denoting up to a 10 per cent content of bio ethanol. Prior to 1 September, regular unleaded was E5 although E10 has been on sale for some time in the UK and more particularly in Europe. Superunleaded petrol (rated at 97+ octane) will remain E5, while the change won’t happen in Northern Ireland until early in 2022. Neither will diesel fuel be changing. All fuel stations will sell E10 bio ethanol fuel but what effect will it have on your car?
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

The new E10 petrol: will it bring benefits?

The introduction of a new type of petrol, E10, in the UK may create some extra costs for owners of older cars, but the aim is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. E10 is an automotive fuel made up of 90% regular unleaded petrol and 10% ethanol, hence the E10 name. Ethanol is an alcohol (also called ethyl alcohol or grain alcohol) that is produced both as a petrochemical or via biological processes, from plants, including sugar beet and wheat. It is possible to run cars on pure ethanol, as has been done in Brazil for decades, but in the UK it is blended with fuel derived from oil. Current petrol grades in the UK (E5) contain up to 5% ethanol, with the other 95% being regular unleaded petrol.
TrafficShropshire Star

New cleaner petrol rolled out across Britain’s forecourts

E10 petrol is made with up to 10% bioethanol, which is a type of renewable fuel. A cleaner form of petrol is being introduced at filling stations across Britain from Wednesday. E10 petrol, which is made with up to 10% bioethanol – a type of renewable fuel – will be...
Carsinsideevs.com

UK: Plug-Ins Take Over 18% Of The Car Market In August 2021

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports 68,033 new car registrations in the UK for the month of August. That's 22% less than a year ago and the weakest result since August 2013. According to Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, one of the key problems in the market...
TrafficBBC

Government to shorten HGV driver testing process

The government is expected to announce a shake-up of the HGV driver testing process as soon as Thursday. It wants to fast track drivers into the haulage industry amid chronic shortages which have caused supply problems. The BBC understands that during meetings between government officials, hauliers and suppliers, the "penny...
CarsPosted by
TechRadar

Don’t worry about E10 petrol – here’s why

What is E10 petrol? The relatively eco-friendly petrol alternative is widely used in plenty of European countries, and has been the norm in the USA for over 20 years – and the UK is finally following suit. E10 is now going to be a common sight in petrol stations across...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades

(Reuters) - Spanish turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Tuesday it has started producing recyclable offshore wind turbine blades for commercial use. Wind turbine blades are generally large and non-recyclable and at the end of their service end up in huge landfills that have started attracting environmentalists’ attention. Rival Vestas...
WorldAUTOCAR.co.uk

UK PHEV registrations rise 72.1% as overall sales drop

New car registrations in the UK fell 22% year on year in August, but the uptake of electrified vehicles remained strong. A total of 68,033 new cars were registered in what was the weakest August since 2013, with a 7.6% drop compared to the decade average, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
CarsAutoExpress

Renault and Dacia seek petrol and diesel car ban extension to 2040

Groupe Renault’s executive vice president for engineering, Gilles Leborgne, will seek an extension on the European-wide ban on cars with some form of combustion engine until around 2040, in a bid to keep offering affordable vehicles as the industry pushes towards more expensive all-electric models. He told Auto Express at...

