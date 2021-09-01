Cancel
Jackson, MS

Group Plans Black Business Expo in Jackson and Gulfport in 2022

By By Kayode Crown
Jackson Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mississippi Black Business Pages will host two events in Jackson and Gulfport next year, bringing together Black-owned businesses at those locations. MBBP will hold the business expos in two places for the first time after having it once a year in Jackson metro in the last seven years. Steering committee member and MBBP Tech Lead Sabir Abdul-Haqq shared the plan with the Jackson Free Press during the 2021 event held Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Jackson Convention Complex.

Comments / 3

 

Comments / 0

