Hurricane Ida, Now Tropical Storm, Knocks Out Power For 124,000 Mississippians
Tropical Storm Ida has lost much of its initial power after landfall, but it continues to scale Mississippi, bringing harsh winds and heavy rainfall to areas along the coast and southwestern portion of the state. Residents in the path of the storm should continue to exercise extreme caution and watch for flash floods, especially individuals living near rivers and creeks. Southern Mississippi remains under storm surge and tropical-storm warnings, and across Mississippi, officials are asking residents to stay off the roads wherever possible.www.jacksonfreepress.com
