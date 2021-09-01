Alleged Leaked Texts Show Scott Disick’s Thoughts On Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker
It looks like Scott Disick has strong thoughts on ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian’s steamy romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The 38-year-old reality star and Talentless founder is currently front-page news as alleged Instagram direct messages show him disapproving of 42-year-old Kourtney dating Travis – the Flip It Like Disick face appears to have been DM’ing Kourtney’s former boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima.www.gossipcop.com
Comments / 0