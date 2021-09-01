Alleged Leaked Texts Show Scott Disick’s Thoughts On Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker

If there is one thing I know for sure, it’s that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are couple goals. Between their flirty IG comments (at this point, I’m pretty sure they own the black heart emoji) and their constant PDA sessions, Kravis is a power couple through and through. Not to mention the fact that Kardashian was the only person who could convince Barker to fly again after his tragic plane crash in 2008. “I'm invincible when I'm with her,” Barker explained to Nylon for their Sept. 8 profile on the drummer. Ugh, so freakin’ cute. And that’s just one of Barker’s sweet quotes about flying with Kardashian — there’s plenty more where that came from.