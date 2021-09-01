CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Canada vs. USA results: Marie-Philip Poulin's golden goal leads Canadians to 2021 Women's World Championship title

By Jackie Spiegel
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntense. Fun. Exciting. Those were the expectations heading into the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship gold-medal game — and it lived up to that, tenfold. In a back-and-forth affair that saw heart-thumping chances, big-time goals and the cool-as-a-cucumber saves by the netminders, archrivals Canada and the United States of course saw their 19th golden meeting come down to overtime. Seven minutes and 22 seconds into that extra session, Canada's captain Marie-Philip Poulin — who else, really? — scored the game-winner.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Johnston
Person
Brianna Decker
Person
Nicole Hensley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Canada#Golden Goal#Canadians#Americans#Usa Hockey#Sporting News#Eastern#Canada 3#Hayyyshayyy#Tsn#Tsn Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HockeytheScore

Marie-Philip Poulin out vs. USA after blocking shot

Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin will miss Thursday's pivotal clash against the United States at the women's world championship, director Gina Kingsbury said, according to Donna Spencer of The Canadian Press. Poulin left Wednesday's game versus Switzerland in the third period after blocking a shot up high. Kingsbury said the star...
HockeySportsnet.ca

Canada’s Poulin returns to lineup for quarterfinal vs. Germany

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin has returned to Canada’s lineup for Saturday’s women’s world hockey championship quarterfinal game versus Germany. Poulin previously missed Canada’s final preliminary game versus the United States after blocking a hard shot in the chest during the third period of Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Switzerland. The 30-year-old from...
HockeyUSA Today

USA blanks Finland to reach women’s world hockey championship final

CALGARY, Alberta – Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 on Monday to advance to the final of the women’s world hockey championship. The five-time defending champion United States will play in its 20th gold-medal game on Tuesday against the...
HockeyTimes Daily

Poulin scores in OT, Canada wins 1st world title since 2012

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night for its first gold medal at the women’s hockey world championship since 2012. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Hockeychatsports.com

2021 Women’s Worlds: Canada, USA set up showdown for gold

Canada, Calgary, Mélodie Daoust, Ice Hockey World Championships, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Russian Olympic Committee, Renata Fast, International Ice Hockey Federation, Rebecca Johnston, Switzerland. Mélodie Daoust scored two goals, and Ann-Renée Desbiens made 10 saves as Canada defeated Switzerland 4-0 on Monday night in the semi final of the 2021 IIHF Women’s...
HockeySports Illustrated

Marie-Philip Poulin is Canada's Captain Clutch Once More

Considering she's often synonymous with winning, it's wild to think that Marie-Philip Poulin won just her second World Championship gold medal. But that's what happens when the United States is as dominant as they've been. Finally, Canada was able to slay its southern sisters with a 3-2 overtime victory in a game that can only be described as an instant classic.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Poulin scores tournament winner as Canada wins women's hockey worlds

Marie-Phillip Poulin buried a 2-on-1 at 7:22 of overtime to complete Canada's comeback from 2-0 down, defeating the United States 3-2 on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, for their first championship in the tournament since 2012. The victory means Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell and alumna Jocelyne...
HockeyESPN

Canada dethrones U.S. with overtime goal to win women's world hockey title

CALGARY, Alberta -- Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night for its first gold medal at the women's hockey world championship since 2012. Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and...
NHLYardbarker

Six Senators Who Could Play at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

On Sept. 3, the NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) reached an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow NHL players to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics from Feb. 4 – 20. That means Ottawa Senators fans will not get their regular fix of NHL hockey in the dead of winter – just when they need it most.
Premier LeagueBirmingham Star

NWHL rebranded as Premier Hockey Federation

The National Women's Hockey League revealed a new name and logo Tuesday ahead of the 2021-22 season, rebranding itself as the Premier Hockey Federation. The league said the name was "inspired by empowerment, gender equality, and inclusivity with respect to differences in the gender identity of current athletes, prospective players, and league stakeholders."
NHLYardbarker

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Gerbe, Werenski, Marchenko & More

Welcome to the first Blue Jackets News & Rumors for September. We released it on Tuesday this week with Monday being the Labor Day holiday in the United States. On this week’s edition, the injury bug has already started to hit the Blue Jackets. We discuss the latest injury and prognosis. We also discuss one player’s strong case to make a stacked Team USA in Beijing. And then we’ll end with a prospect off to a hot start in the KHL.
NHLYardbarker

5 Penguins That Could Play in the 2022 Beijing Olympics

The waiting is over, and players from the National Hockey League are once again going to be participants in the Winter Olympics. Come February, the top players from across the league will head to China for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The 2022 Games should be one of the most...
FIFASporting News

Alphonso Davies to miss Canada World Cup qualifier due to knee injury

Canada's men's national team will be without its star player for Wednesday's home World Cup qualifier against El Salvador. Alphonso Davies will miss the match due to a knee injury he picked up against the United States on Sunday. On Tuesday, reporters at BMO Field in Toronto noticed that Davies...
NHLchatsports.com

Team USA to have plenty of Penguin influence at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Now that the agreements between the NHL players, NHL owners and IOC/IIHF has all been ironed out to allow NHL player participation at the next Olympics, an eye can be turned towards imagining the rosters of the different countries. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan has been tabbed to be the...
NHLYardbarker

Ontario Reign: Previewing Akil Thomas’ 2021-22 Season

LA Kings prospect Akil Thomas is looking to make the most of a late start to the 2021-22 season with the Ontario Reign. Among the bright spots in the 2020-21 Ontario Reign season was rookie forward Akil Thomas. Taken in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Thomas was second only to Arthur Kaliyev on the Reign last season in goals (11) and points (26). Unfortunately, Thomas is on the mend and will miss the early part of the 2021-22 season as he recovers from double shoulder surgery.
NHLcanescountry.com

Taking a look at which Canes may play in the 2022 Olympic Games

There was great news last week for fans of international hockey, as the NHL, NHLPA and IIHF announced an agreement that will once again allow NHL players to participate in the Olympics. The NHL was absent from the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, last participating in Sochi back in 2014. Now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy