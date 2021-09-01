Canada vs. USA results: Marie-Philip Poulin's golden goal leads Canadians to 2021 Women's World Championship title
Intense. Fun. Exciting. Those were the expectations heading into the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship gold-medal game — and it lived up to that, tenfold. In a back-and-forth affair that saw heart-thumping chances, big-time goals and the cool-as-a-cucumber saves by the netminders, archrivals Canada and the United States of course saw their 19th golden meeting come down to overtime. Seven minutes and 22 seconds into that extra session, Canada's captain Marie-Philip Poulin — who else, really? — scored the game-winner.www.sportingnews.com
