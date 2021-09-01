Canada vs. USA results: Marie-Philip Poulin's golden goal leads Canadians to 2021 Women's World Championship title

Welcome to the first Blue Jackets News & Rumors for September. We released it on Tuesday this week with Monday being the Labor Day holiday in the United States. On this week’s edition, the injury bug has already started to hit the Blue Jackets. We discuss the latest injury and prognosis. We also discuss one player’s strong case to make a stacked Team USA in Beijing. And then we’ll end with a prospect off to a hot start in the KHL.