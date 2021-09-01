CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

What's the Best Latin Collaboration of August 2021? Vote!

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs August comes to a wrap, Billboard wants to know: What’s the best Latin collaboration of the month, according to you?. Just before the month ended, rising Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole and Puerto Rican hitmaker Mora teamed up for their first-ever collaboration "Toa La Vida," released Tuesday (Aug. 31). A slowed-down reggaeton track, "Toa La Vida" is at its core a love song about feeling that you don’t need more than each other.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Farruko
Person
Alejandro Sanz
Person
Justin Quiles
Person
Karol G
Person
Enrique Iglesias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentine#Puerto Rican#Billboard#First Stream Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jack Harlow, the Kid Laroi, Ozuna, Tainy to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

UPDATE #4 (9/7): Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, Ozuna and Tainy have been added to the the performance lineup for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow will join Lil Nas X for their first live performance of “Industry Baby.” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber will perform “Stay,” Ozuna will deliver “La Funka,” and Tainy and Shawn Mendes will link up to perform “Summer of Love.” UPDATE #3 (8/26): Kacey Musgraves is the latest artist to be added to the performance lineup for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. This will mark the singer-songwriter’s first time performing at the VMAs...
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Which of Bad Bunny’s 2 VMA nominations for Best Latin is his better chance to win?

Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest Latin crossover star of the last decade, with Spanish-language albums and Spanish-language singles consistently in the top 10 or topping the charts. So it’s pretty surprising that he hasn’t won Best Latin at the MTV Video Music Awards yet, especially since the VMAs are decided by music fans and Bad Bunny has fans in droves. But this year he could finally take home a moon person. And he has two chances to do so. He’s nominated this year for two collaborations: “Dakiti” with Jhay Cortez and “Un Dia (One Day)” with J Balvin, Dua Lipa,...
MusicBillboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (August 28)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. Paloma Mami is Certified Gold. Chilean singer Paloma Mami achieved an exciting milestone this week with...
ElectionsPosted by
97 Rock

Poll: What’s the Best Seether Song? – Vote Now

What's the best song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Best Latin Act

It almost seems like Mariah Angeliq was destined to become a singer. Her mother, an obsessive Mariah Carey fan, named her after the icon. The Miami native signed to Universal Music Latino in 2018, and her star has been rising ever since. It would be easy to classify Angeliq as another urbano act, but in addition to reggaeton and Latin trap, she incorporates elements of R&B and pop. Last year saw the release of her debut EP, Normal, with cuts like "Perreito" and "Taxi." She was nominated for a Premios Lo Nuestro for "Female Breakthrough Artist" and a Premios Juventud for "The New Generation Female" in 2020 and "Youth Artist Female" and "Girl Power" in 2021. And in June, she dropped her single "Bobo" with Bad Gyal and Maria Becerra, a Spanish translation of TLC's "No Scrubs."
Behind Viral Videoslamezcla.com

J BALVIN LIVE ON TIKTOK THIS SEPTEMBER 12TH

Joining fans around the world who listen to his music under his same vision, which makes reggaeton part of the global pop music scene, J Balvin is one of the most crucial figures in music today. We are delighted to announce the Colombian super star will act in JOSE X TikTok, a special live concert on TikTok, that will air at 5 PM Mexico and Colombia time this September 12th.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nacho joined forces with the greatest of the Caribbean and premiered La Buena Remix

Nacho “The Creature” did it again. Last Friday, September 3, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter surprised his fans with the launch of The Good Remix, a powerful theme for which he joined forces with Yandel, Zion and Justin quiles. Thus, this great quartet presented us with a new version of the viral hit of 2020, now with more urban rhythms without neglecting its essence of original tropical-pop.
MusicBillboard

Billboard to Launch 'Latin Hitmaker' Podcast: Here's How to Stream It

On Tuesday (Sept. 7), Billboard announced it is launching a new podcast called Latin Hitmaker, which will tell the stories of the executives behind the biggest Latin artists and their hits. Hosted by Billboard's Leila Cobo, the first episode -- featuring Walter Kolm, whose company WK Entertainment manages Maluma, Wisin,...
CelebritiesFlorida Star

Enrique Iglesias Reveals Upcoming ‘Final’ Album Might Be His Last One

WASHINGTON — In a conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias recently revealed that his forthcoming album, titled “Final,” might be his last one. “It might be my final album,” said Iglesias to his fellow singers about the Long Play (LP), which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 17, 2021. “It’s not something that I have been thinking about […]
Musicrekkerd.org

Singomakers launches Latin Pop Music sample pack at Loopmasters

Singomakers has released a collection of sound suitable for Future Pop and Tropical sub-genres. Latin Pop Music packs recorded guitars, basses, vocals, synths and drums that fit perfectly to Future Pop, Tropical House, Reggaeton, Tropical Future Bass, Tropical Pop, Beach House, Spotify oriented Pop, and much more. The pack is...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Stevie Wonder to Headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles. The concert takes place at outdoor venue The Greek Theatre on September 25th and will air live on BBC One the same day, and on ABC on September 26th. Tickets to attend the Los Angeles festival are available now. “It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world,” Stevie Wonder said in a statement. “We Are...
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

BTS hit ‘Butter’ is officially Billboard’s 2021 Song of the Summer, which is a good sign for the Grammys

The BTS single “Butter” spent nine weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest running chart-topper of the year so far. And now it’s officially Billboard’s Song of the Summer for 2021 based on its overall performance on the Hot 100 between Memorial Day and Labor Day (which this year covered the charts dated from June 12 through September 11). And that could be a good sign for their Grammy chances to come. Billboard’s Song of the Summer correlates strongly with nominations for Record and Song of the Year at the Grammys. Five out of the last...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Rolls Out a 'Baby Registry' for Charity Ahead of the Birth of 'Montero'

As Lil Nas X prepares to welcome his bouncing baby Montero into the world, he's giving fans some ideas for what he'd like at his baby shower. On Tuesday (Sept. 7), Lil Nas continued his pregnancy-inspired rollout of his new album by creating a fake baby registry for fans to peruse through. But instead of having fans purchase strollers, car seats or cribs, the 22-year-old star is instead asking them to donate to a series of charities that are important to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy