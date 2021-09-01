What's the Best Latin Collaboration of August 2021? Vote!
As August comes to a wrap, Billboard wants to know: What’s the best Latin collaboration of the month, according to you?. Just before the month ended, rising Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole and Puerto Rican hitmaker Mora teamed up for their first-ever collaboration "Toa La Vida," released Tuesday (Aug. 31). A slowed-down reggaeton track, "Toa La Vida" is at its core a love song about feeling that you don’t need more than each other.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0