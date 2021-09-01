CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cam Newton headlines list of NFL players released

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkh5I_0biiPgZd00

Cam Newton followed Mac Jones along the sideline, holding his right hand up, waiting for the rookie quarterback to slap it after the No. 15 overall pick threw a touchdown in a preseason game Sunday night.

Newton may as well have been congratulating Jones for taking his job.

The New England Patriots released Newton on Tuesday hours before NFL teams reduced rosters to 53 players. Jones, the first QB selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 22 seasons in New England, takes over after Newton was a one-year stopgap following Tom Brady’s departure.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, headlines the list of players now seeking a new team. He was 7-8 as a starter last season.

“He started at a much higher point than what he did last year, so definitely moving in the right direction,” Belichick said of Newton on Monday.

A day later, he was moving out of Patriot Way.

Newton is not vaccinated and recently missed practice time because of COVID-19 protocols. It’s unknown whether that factored into New England’s decision to let him go.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said vaccination status was a consideration in their roster decisions. Hours later, the NFLPA launched an investigation following Meyer's statement.

“Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration,” Meyer said.

Meyer pointed to defensive end Josh Allen missing one week because of protocols. Allen, who is not vaccinated, was activated from the COVID-19 list Monday.

“Well, Josh Allen’s never had (COVID),” Meyer said. “He’s not played in two weeks. So he’s never had COVID. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but he’s never had COVID. So that’s pretty punitive.”

The Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who had an excellent five-game stretch last season before disappearing from the offense. Veteran running back Jordan Howard also was cut by Philadelphia.

Baltimore released quarterback Trace McSorley, leaving Tyler Huntley as the backup to Lamar Jackson. Carolina cut quarterback Will Grier, a third-round pick in 2019. The Panthers are going with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker as their quarterbacks, for now.

The Falcons kept backup quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks. Rosen, a former first-round pick by Arizona, survived the cuts one week after signing with Atlanta and playing in only one preseason game.

The Browns, a legitimate title contender after so many miserable seasons, surprisingly released wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, had a solid preseason, catching two touchdown passes in the past two games. He’s also been a valuable special teamer. However, he fell behind Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and rookie Anthony Schwartz on the depth chart as the No. 3 behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland also kept defensive tackle Malik McDowell, a former second-round pick by Seattle whose career once seemed over following an ATV accident and two arrests in 2017.

The Chiefs placed offensive lineman Kyle Long, who came out of retirement only to break his tibia at the start of camp, on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The Detroit Lions left themselves without a kicker, releasing Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez.

Tennessee cut wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick. The Titans traded up 15 spots to No. 109, swapping their fifth-round pick and seventh-rounder for the receiver, who struggled with dropped passes.

The 49ers cut several veterans, including running back Wayne Gallman, receiver Travis Benjamin, safety Ha Ha Clinton Dix, cornerback Dontae Johnson and tight ends Jordan Matthews and MyCole Pruitt.

The Raiders cut speedy receiver John Brown after signing him earlier this offseason to replace the departed Nelson Agholor. Brown had $3.24 million guaranteed on the one-year deal but fell behind Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones on the depth chart at outside receiver and was cut.

The Bengals released a pair of 2020 Week 1 starters: guard Michael Jordan and defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

The Vikings waived quarterbacks Jake Browning and Nate Stanley, leaving rookie Kellen Mond as the only backup to Kirk Cousins right now.

The Jets released quarterbacks James Morgan, a fourth-round pick last year, and veteran Josh Johnson. That leaves just rookie Zach Wilson and Mike White, who hasn’t taken a regular-season snap, at the position.

Seattle cut defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, a former first-round pick who had not played in the league since 2019 and was trying to revitalize his career with the Seahawks.

The Bills released quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Davis Webb.

Green Bay cut incumbent punter JK Scott and traded a sixth-round pick to the Rams for punter Corey Bojorquez and a seventh-round selection. Both the Giants and Cowboys cut their long snappers with the intention of bringing them back after other roster moves are made.

Several teams made trades to reach the roster limit.

The Chiefs traded offensive lineman Yasir Durant to the Patriots for a seventh-round pick in the 2022.

The Eagles dealt offensive lineman Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick in 2022 to the Colts for a sixth-rounder.

The Lions got wide receiver Trinity Benson and a 2023 sixth-round pick from Denver for fifth- and seventh-round draft picks in 2022.

The Niners traded linebacker Jonas Griffith to Denver for a sixth-round pick. The deal also includes a swap of seventh-rounders.

The Jets sent tight end Chris Herndon and a sixth-round pick in 2002 to the Vikings for a fourth-rounder.

Some teams still hadn't announced their roster moves a couple hours after the deadline.

———

AP Pro Football Writers Teresa M. Walker, Dennis Waszak, Dave Campbell and Josh Dubow and AP Sports Writers Kyle Hightower, Mark Long, Tom Withers, Larry Lage, Mitch Stacy, Tom Canavan, David Skretta, Noah Trister, Greg Beacham, Steve Reed, Tim Booth, Fred Goodall, John Wawrow and Charles Odum contributed.

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

392K+
Followers
99K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mycole Pruitt
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Feleipe Franks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The New England Patriots#Nflpa#Covid#Eagles#Panthers#Browns#Atv#Chiefs#The Detroit Lions#Titans#Raiders#Bengals#Jets#Bills#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Patriots Cut Ties With Cam Newton

Recent remarks from Bill Belichick suggest the Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton boiled down to performance. Shannon Sharpe isn’t totally buying that theory. During Wednesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe floated a potential reason why New England cut Newton, who entered the spring and summer atop the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPopculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL insider notes: Why the AFC-NFC gap is expanding, a surprising Cam Newton landing spot emerges and more

The balance of power in the NFL has swung to the AFC. The only question is how far. It's a quarterback-driven league, as we all know, and a slew of impactful young quarterbacks have emerged all at once in one particular conference, with the potential for at least a couple of others (Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence) joining an already robust core of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield, to say nothing of the later-career emergence of Ryan Tannehill. Even after losing Tom Brady to the NFC, and with Ben Roethlisberger nearing the end and Philip Rivers already coaching high school ball, there are just more young sure things and sure-enough things at the QB spot in the American Football Conference.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Ninkovich says Mac Jones was teaching Cam Newton the Patriots' playbook

Cam Newton’s release from the New England Patriots was a surprise to many. The 32-year-old started in all three preseason games and Bill Belichick was clear in naming him the starter when Mac Jones was drafted with the No. 15 pick. Obviously, Jones surpassed all expectations and won the job with stellar and consistent performances throughout both training camp and the preseason.
NFLTurnto10.com

Belichick addresses release of Cam Newton

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday addressed the team's decision to release quarterback Cam Newton. Mac Jones, the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 22 seasons in New England, takes over after Newton was a one-year stopgap following Tom Brady’s departure. "He's had...
NFLCBS Sports

Cam Newton released: NFL insider lists Steelers among five most intriguing teams for former MVP to land

Cam Newton is back on the free-agent market. Now what?. Clearly, Cam still wants to play football. He went back to New England on a very team-friendly deal and, obviously, no promises as to what his ultimate role would be. Turns out, in the end – due in no small part to his availability issues given his Covid vaccination status – he had no role whatsoever. Which begs the question about where he ends up and in what capacity.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers season opener, Cam Newton landing spots, and NFL’s cutdown day (More Than Football with Trey Wingo)

In this week’s episode of More Than Football, Pro Football Network’s Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and PFN Chief Innovation Officer Brett Yarris discuss Thursday Night Football’s Cowboys vs. Buccaneers matchup that kicks off the 2021 NFL season. Additionally, they touch on Cam Newton’s future with the league and some potential landing spots for the former MVP.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Concerning Update For Cam Newton

The NFL world was stunned on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Not many people saw that move coming, as he was competing for the starting job in Foxborough with Mac Jones. Fans have been listing potential landing spots for Newton for the past few days. Most...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Cam Newton Teases Big Announcement But Promises He’s Not Retiring

After being cut by the New England Patriots only a few days ago, everyone is wondering what the next move is for NFL superstar quarterback Cam Newton. The former Pro Bowl quarterback lost the starting quarterback job in New England to rookie Mac Jones. No longer in need of his services, the Patriots cut Newton a short time ago and he remains without a team. Newton struggled mightily last season, his first playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. No one expected him to fill the shoes of Tom Brady but Cam Newton had an uncharacteristic season as the pats failed to make the playoffs. Reports out of New England suggest that Jones won the position or Newton due to his mastery of the team’s playbook. Newton had his bright spots last season but they were few and far between as the organization decided it was time for a change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy