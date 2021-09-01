Ida's remnants could impact tourist-driven businesses in NJ as Labor Day weekend approaches

Ida is tracking north toward New Jersey. Remnants from the storm are expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and the possibility of tornadoes to the Garden State.

If the storm continues on its course, it could impact New Jersey residents who are away for vacation ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

“Today is the first day I’ve been here,” says Angela Christadore, of Point Pleasant.

Christadore says that she was hoping that this wouldn’t be her last beach day in Spring Lake before she heads back to school as a teacher.

“I worked summer camp all summer. So this was my week to enjoy. But it is what it is,” she says.

Christadore says that she will make the most of her week off, as will others who took the unofficial last week of summer off to visit the Jersey Shore. Spring Lake Beach Manager Kevin Preston says the forecast hasn't been friendly this summer.

“People are trying, before the school year, to get down here with families. Unfortunately, with the big storm coming this way, I’m sure that will change a lot of people’s plans,” he says.

Spring Lake was mostly quiet Tuesday evening, except for outside Arugula restaurant, where owner and chef George Edward says he hopes the rain sends people inside to spend their money.

“I have a large umbrella for everybody. Everyone can sit outside and inside. We do what we can do,” Edward says.

The good news is that Ida is only expected to impact the state through Thursday. The holiday weekend is shaping up to see mostly dry and sunny weather.