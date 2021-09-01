Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan DA Announces Charges Against 15 In Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card Conspiracy

By Alice Gainer
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENYMv_0bihpgQw00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen people were charged Tuesday in a fake COVID-19 vaccination card conspiracy.

The phony cards were allegedly sold on social media, and the buyers are believed to have similar careers, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

About half of the 15 people charged with felonies were arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court.

READ MORE : Law Enforcement Starting To Make Progress In Search For Sellers Of Fake Vaccination Cards

It’s alleged that 31-year-old Jasmine Clifford from Lyndhurst, New Jersey sold 250 forged COVID-19 vaccination cards over Instagram and worked with 27-year-old Nadayza Barkley, who works at a medical clinic in Patchogue, to enter at least 10 people into the New York State Immunization Information System database.

Prosecutors said 13 people who bought the phony cards are also charged and believed to work in front-line and essential employee settings, like hospitals and nursing homes.

COVID VACCINE

According to court documents, beginning in May of this, Clifford advertised the fake vaccine cards through her Instagram account, @antivaxmomma, charging about $200. It’s alleged that for an extra $250 buyers could get their name entered into the state vaccine database.

FLASHBACK : Sen. Schumer Urges Law Enforcement To Go After Fake Vaccination Cards Being Sold On The Internet

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said, “Companies like Facebook to take action to prevent the fraud happening on their platforms. Making, selling, and purchasing forged vaccination cards are serious crimes with serious public safety consequences.”

“We prohibit anyone from buying or selling fake – or even genuine – COVID-19 vaccine cards. We removed Ms. Clifford’s account at the beginning of August for breaking our rules, and we will review any other accounts that might be doing the same thing,” a Facebook spokesperson told CBS2 in a statement. “We appreciate the DA’s work on this matter and will remove this content whenever we find it.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, the city said it’s training businesses to be on the lookout for fakes.

“We’re showing real templates so it’s clear how a business can manage this and make it work, and also how to know when there’s a fake vaccination card and what to do about it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“They are free weekly online trainings as well every Wednesday,” added Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris.

They said posters will be up at businesses letting people know where the nearest vaccination sites are located.

“You can literally go to that vaccination site, get your first shot, get your card, come right back, go to that restaurant, go to that movie theater, go to that concert. That’s how flexible this rule is,” de Blasio said.

And if the threat of spending time behind bars doesn’t deter you, here’s a reminder: fake cards cost money, while the vaccine is free.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Manhattan, NY
Coronavirus
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Patchogue, NY
Manhattan, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Manhattan Criminal Court#Da#Covid Vaccine Faq Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYC Sees Drop In Shootings In August Compared To Same Time Last Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has seen a surge in gun violence over the past year, but new numbers show the violence may be slowing down. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is turning the corner when it comes to public safety as a massive uptick in gun arrests and cooperation with communities, he says, has resulted in less crime. “In the month of August 2021, compared to August 2020, so, the month-to-month comparison, shootings down almost 31%; shooting victims, almost 30%; and murder down almost 9%. That’s a really big step in the right direction,” de Blasio said. But...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police Benevolent Association Honors 23 NYPD Members Killed On 9/11 With Wall Of Portraits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Police Benevolent Association is remembering its fallen brothers and sisters with a special 9/11 tribute. New York City’s PBA has unveiled “23 Remembered” inside their Manhattan headquarters. The Wall of Heroes features hand-painted portraits of the 23 NYPD members killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and a tribute to the hundreds of police officers who have died of 9/11-related illness. Each portrait features the officer in dress uniform with the badges and honors they earned throughout their careers.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Queens Residents Implore President Biden To Help With Long-Term Change To Prevent Future Severe Storm Destruction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday saw first-hand the devastation left behind by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The president met with local lawmakers and homeowners who lost everything last week to flood waters. In all, he made three stops — first in New Jersey where he visited Hillsborough and Manville and later in New York City he witnessed the destruction in Queens, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks from Queens, New York on the Administration’s response to storm damage from Ida. https://t.co/NkFzvWMcyp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 7, 2021 The president’s trip to East Elmhurst centered...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

2 Additional 9/11 Victims Identified Almost 20 Years After Attacks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just days before we mark 20 years since 9/11, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has identified two more victims of the World Trade Center attacks. One victim has been identified as Dorothy Morgan, of Hempstead. The second victim’s name is not being released at the request of the family. They are the 1,646th and 1,647th victims to be identified through ongoing DNA analysis of unidentified remains recovered from the attacks. “Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Parts Of New York And New Jersey, Authorizing Federal Aid For Storm Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It has been five days since the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through the Tri-State Area. Many are still cleaning up. On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a declaration to pump out federal funds to the local level, which will help New Yorkers in dire need, CBS2’s John Dias reported. “We had to come out through this way, and the water was already like a flowing river,” said Woodside, Queens resident Litzy Gutierrez, 19, describing the flood. Gutierrez and her extended family had to swim through floodwater to get to higher ground during last Wednesday’s storm. Their basement apartment flooded...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Crowds Gather For J’ouvert Celebration In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn’s annual J’ouvert celebrations were canceled again this year, but that didn’t stop people from partying anyway. A large crowd marched overnight Saturday into Sunday near Nostrand Avenue and Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. It appears the NYPD was ready. Lots of officers were on hand as people played music and sang. The traditional West Indian Day Parade and J’ouvert celebrations were canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Sept. 6, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Inmate Found Dead On Rikers Island Amidst Calls For Reform At Correctional Facility

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another inmate has been found dead on Rikers Island amidst calls for reform at the city’s massive correctional facility. Esias Johnson, 24, was being held on a fugitive arrest warrant and was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. “An individual in custody passed away at the Anna M. Kross Center this morning,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi. Johnson is the 10th inmate at Rikers Island to die in custody since December. It highlights a deteriorating situation at the correctional facility that includes violence between inmates and against the staff. “We’re getting information about people not being...
Newark, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Relief, Concern Arrive With Parents And Students On First Day Of In-Person Learning At Newark Schools Since March 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark Public Schools students and staff went back to class fully in person Tuesday for the first time in more than a year and a half, but some other districts in New Jersey have delayed reopening due to storm damage. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge saw lots of the usual back-to-school jitters, coupled with COVID-19 concerns. There are a lot of new protocols in schools, like screenings and temperature checks, but most parents said they are just thankful their kids are fully back in class. READ MORE: Newark Schools Detail Plan To Get Students Back On Track After Learning Gap Data...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Package Thief Slashes Homeowner In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a package thief attacked a homeowner in Brooklyn. It happened on Aug. 19 in front of a home on Crescent Street between Atlantic Avenue and Fulton Street in Cypress Hills. Police say an alleged package thief slashed a homeowner across the head in Brooklyn on Aug. 19, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a 68-year-old man was inside his home when he saw two people take a package that was sitting outside. When the homeowner confronted them, one allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the homeowner across the head. The two alleged package thieves then ran off. Police did not say if they got away with the package. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says more than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. “This is a great milestone, but there’s more work to do. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated today and help protect yourself & your community.​ Every shot makes a difference,” the governor said in a tweet. Vax Update: -80.3% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)-67.9% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -67,962 doses administered over last 24 hrs-23,921,319 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/Q42x9xtch6 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 4, 2021 Nearly 68,000 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. More than 23 million total doses have been administered across the state. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here In New York City, almost 80% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 10 million doses have been administered.
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD: Protester Who Doused Police Van In Gasoline Could Face Federal Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a protest at a Bronx police station turned violent, the NYPD says a protester could face federal charges. The group gathered outside the 46th Precinct on Friday to protest a recent police-involved shooting. Investigators said the group pushed barricades into officers and threw eggs at a marked police van. An unidentified protester allegedly doused the occupied van in gasoline. (2/2)…throw eggs at a marked police van. An individual with the group then proceeded to douse the van—which was occupied—with gasoline. The investigation to identify the individual pouring the gasoline is underway & he could face state and/or federal charges for his actions. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 5, 2021 Police said they’re still trying to identify that protester, who could face state and federal charges. Editor’s note: They story was first published Sept. 5.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Brooklyn Residents Remember Actor Michael K. Williams As Giving Member Of Community: ‘He Exemplified What It Meant To Be Real’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tributes are pouring in for actor Michael K. Williams. The Emmy-nominated star of “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country” was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54 years old. A cause of death has not been determined, but CBS News has learned police are investigating a possible drug overdose. Williams impressed fans with fierce acting and equally bold and heartfelt activism. The five-time Emmy Award nominee frequently returned to the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up — East Flatbush. “He’d just show up and be part of the neighborhood,” East Flatbush resident Yolanda Castellano told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. PHOTOS: Remembering...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Staten Island Residents Frustrated They Cannot Get Remediation Companies To Visit Their Ida-Ravaged Homes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The issue many are having almost a week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the Tri-State Area is they cannot reach contractors or remediation companies. Pat Leuschner of Staten Island hasn’t been able to go home for days. His basement was under water, including a fridge, washing machine, and water heater. “I’m afraid of the mold,” the Westerleigh resident told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Monday. “It’s getting hotter and it’s going to agitate.” READ MORE: President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Parts Of New York And New Jersey, Authorizing Federal Aid For Storm Victims Ida left all his drenched...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

After Losing Job In New York City, Chef Starts Nonprofit To Feed Veterans, Long Islanders In Need

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many were off work Monday, a group of Long Island residents spent the day volunteering to feed our veterans. The effort was started by a chef who lost his job in the pandemic, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. This Labor Day, Ryan Carroll is working hard in the kitchen. But for him, it’s a labor of love. “I just love to do this. I love to give back,” said Carroll. That’s what he’s been doing for the past year and a half since losing his job as a chef in New York City. “When the pandemic hit, it was like sink...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS New York

Monday Is Deadline For New York State Workers To Get COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the deadline for all New York state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate before stepping down. Unvaccinated state employees will be tested for the coronavirus on a weekly basis. Monday is also the deadline for health care workers at state-run hospitals to get vaccinated. They must get the shot; there is no weekly testing option. There’s also a Labor Day vaccination deadline in Yonkers. All municipal and school district employees must show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing.
Hoboken, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Leaders Of New Jersey Counties Not On Federal Disaster Declaration List Say They Should Be

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty seven people died in New Jersey as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida and four people remain missing, three in Passaic County and one in Essex County. Gov. Phil Murphy continued to tour damage in the state on Monday. CBS2’s Alice Gainer went to Hoboken in Hudson County, which was not included in the disaster declaration making federal money available. READ MORE: Gov. Murphy Tours Ida Storm Damage In Lambertville After President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration Local leaders in counties like Hudson, Essex and Union are concerned, but there is a chance they get added to the...
Manville, NJPosted by
CBS New York

President Biden Touches Down In New Jersey To Survey Ida Storm Damage

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden made his way around Manville on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at the destruction caused by last week’s powerful storms. “Thank God you’re safe. That’s the most important thing. We’ll help you rebuild,” Biden said. As Alice Gainer reported, he met the Dommar family, which spoke to CBS2 last Friday. They were there picking up the pieces after their home exploded. Hours before, they had evacuated with their 4-month-old baby. READ MORE: Nightmare In Manville, N.J. As Homes And A Business Explode In Ida’s Aftermath; Family Grateful To Be Alive Earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy and other local leaders...
Manasquan, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Jersey Shore Beachgoers, Business Owners Make The Most Of Picturesque Labor Day Amid Pandemic

MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Labor Day down the Jersey Shore saw beachgoers squeeze in one last day, and businesses get another chance to capitalize on summer. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to owners who struggled in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said they have been busier than ever even with Delta variant cases surging due to more people finding an escape at their summer getaway or work-from-home location. However, they added staffing shortages remain. Beach carts were packed and sunscreen was needed on one of the last days of the season. “The beach is my happy place,” said Sharon Stevenson of Manasquan. READ...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

9-Year-Old Critically Hurt In Brooklyn Crash, Driver Charged With DUI

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 9-year-old child is in critical condition and a driver is under arrest following a crash in Brooklyn. Police said a Ford Explorer and a Range Rover crashed around 1 a.m. on King’s Highway in East Flatbush. The 9-year-old was riding in the Explorer, along with three women who suffered minor injuries. Police said the 53-year-old driver of the Explorer was arrested for driving under the influence. The other driver refused medical attention at the scene.
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

3 Killed In Separate Shootings In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence ripped across the Bronx overnight with three deadly shootings all within a mile of each other. Rodney Sloane says his 28-year-old nephew, Cory Allen, was the latest victim of gun violence. Allen was killed and another man was wounded early Saturday morning in Co-Op City. “My nephew, man. A good kid. I’m just gonna miss him. I’m gonna be there for my aunt and his daughter,” Sloane told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. Police say around 3:30 a.m., the two victims were leaving the Garage Bar and Lounge on Tillotson and Merritt avenues when gunfire erupted. “It’s just sad. These...

Comments / 0

Community Policy