Dozens of concerned residents have joined a Facebook group to brainstorm ways to secure and preserve one of Tucumcari's oldest houses that has sat vacant for two years. The group, called Save Hospitality House, wants to preserve the stone-sided house at 307 E. High St. that also is known as Gaudin House or Thaxton House, the latter who was a physician. Newspaper archives and other records indicate the structure dates to 1907.