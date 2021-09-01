CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Parish announces hurricane debris removal

donaldsonvillechief.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with Ascension Parish Government have announced that DRC Emergency Services will begin removing debris related to Hurricane Ida on Sept. 6. Residents are asked to separate vegetation debris - such as branches, limbs, twigs, and leaves - from construction and demolition debris, and place them in the road and street rights-of-way for pick up. Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris.

