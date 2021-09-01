Ascension Parish announces hurricane debris removal
Officials with Ascension Parish Government have announced that DRC Emergency Services will begin removing debris related to Hurricane Ida on Sept. 6. Residents are asked to separate vegetation debris - such as branches, limbs, twigs, and leaves - from construction and demolition debris, and place them in the road and street rights-of-way for pick up. Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris.www.donaldsonvillechief.com
