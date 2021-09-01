CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mother Of Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French Issues Emotional Letter On What Would Have Been Officer’s 30th Birthday

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuJdw_0bihBRdr00

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French issued an emotional message what would have been the officer’s 30th birthday on Tuesday.

Elizabeth French penned this letter, which was released by the Chicago Police Department Tuesday afternoon:

My family and I wish to say THANK YOU to the people of the City of Chicago and the surrounding communities. We wish to thank all the women and men of the Chicago Police Department, those special people of the Special Activities Division of CPD, and all the women and men in law enforcement near and far. We wish to thank Chicago dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr., the CPD chaplains, Fr. Brandt, and Cardinal Cupich. We wish to thank Milos Djordjevic of Caring Cremations, all the wonderful people and students of St. Rita of Cascia, and the staff of Queen of Heaven Cemetery. We wish to thank all friends, old and new, and we wish to thank the many faces and names of people who remain unknown to us.

Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life.

I wish it was possible to thank each and every one of you personally. I will try where I can. Please accept this humble letter of thanks to all of you from a grateful mother. I am so blessed. Ella is so honored.

God bless you all.

Elizabeth French

P.S. Happy Birthday Ella Grace! I love you. Mom

Later Tuesday, Chicago Police members – including police Supt. David Brown – met with Elizabeth French as she blew out candles on a birthday cake for her daughter.

There was also a show of support in the suburbs, as four different businesses held prayer vigils for Officer French at the same time.

Sylvia Masters of Carol Stream’s Mapleberry Pancake House, Marie Caruso LaTorre of Bartlett’s Pasta Mia, Deala Torres of D’s Treats in Bloomingdale and Cindy Santilli and her sister, Marie Kosinski, of Roselle’s This N That Fashion all held a “synchronized prayer vigil” for French at each of their busines locations.

Officer French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Aug. 7.

Her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was also shot and has been recovering at a rehab facility .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Roselle, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Bloomingdale, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Caring Cremations#Carol Stream#D S Treats#This N#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police superintendent says officer who grabbed Black woman walking dog is still on duty

CHICAGO - Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said on Monday that the police officer who confronted a Black woman walking her dog is still on duty. Video of the officer grabbing Nikkita Brown in Lincoln Park went viral over the weekend. The video shows Brown walking her dog shortly after midnight, talking with the officer, and then the officer grabbing her and struggling with her.
Chicago, ILWashington Examiner

Officer Ella French was buried and no celebrities paid for her funeral

Officer Ella French’s funeral was Thursday in Chicago. French was gunned down during a traffic stop earlier this month. A sea of police officers attended her funeral outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in attendance. No celebrities or members of Congress were there. Other than her fellow police officers, Officer French was buried with significantly less fanfare than George Floyd.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Nearly seven years later, two Chicago police officers face firing for roles in fight allegedly sparked by racial slur

Two Chicago police officers who sat on desk duty for nearly seven years while under investigation for a fight in a downtown parking garage allegedly sparked by the use of a racial slur face firing from the department, records show. Late last month, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown moved to dismiss Officers Marc Jarocki and Michael Kelly on several allegations, including failing to ...
Gary, INNWI.com

Missing Gary teen found safe in Chicago hospital, police say

GARY — Davion Blakes, the 15-year-old Gary boy who went missing early Tuesday morning, was found safe Thursday night according to the Gary Police Department. Blakes was located in a Chicago hospital, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said, adding that "he is alive and receiving treatment." A Silver Alert that...
Chicago, ILPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Chicago dad fatally shot shielding daughter from gunman, family says

CHICAGO — A Chicago man fatally shot in an ambush on Wednesday while taking his daughter to school was able to shield the 7-year-old from gunfire, his family said Thursday. Travell Miller, 33, was stopped in traffic at about 7:30 a.m. CDT when a man got out of another car, walked up and opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department. Miller was struck by four bullets and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘I Wish They Had Been Better Humans’: Elijah McClain’s Mother Reacts To Grand Jury Indictments Against Aurora Police Officers

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The grand jury investigation into Elijah McClain’s death started in January and wrapped up last week. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday morning that a grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against the two Aurora police officers, a former Aurora police officer and two medics with Aurora fire involved in Elijah McClain’s death a little more than two years ago. Sheneen McClain (credit: CBS) McClain’s mother has been waiting and fighting for answers since her son died days after an encounter with police on Aug. 24, 2019. McClain was walking home from a store where he purchased tea...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Black woman says she was racially profiled by Chicago police officer

A Black woman walking her dog on a Chicago beach says she was racially profiled by a Chicago police officer who tried to restrain her. Video of the incident, which went viral Sunday, shows the officer grab at the woman's arms as she tries to film him. The Chicago Police Department and Civilian Office of Police Accountability both said they are aware of the video and the civilian office is investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

911 Dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr., On Duty When Officer Ella French Was Killed, Shares The Many Lessons He’s Learned And The Powerful Connections He’s Made

CHICAGO (CBS) — Keith Thornton Jr. was the calm voice in the chaos of a tragedy one month ago Tuesday night, when two Chicago Police officers were shot in the line of duty. Thornton, a 911 dispatcher with the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, was applauded for his decisive action over the radio that night. He told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey in his first TV interview that it was the officer he couldn’t save who changed his goals for the future. Thornton signed on for his third-watch shift at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Hours later, horror and chaos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy