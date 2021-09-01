CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bragg, NC

Afghanistan chaos, images put spotlight on military mental health

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NpuV_0bigTPfE00

The last American soldier -- from Fort Bragg -- left Afghanistan on Monday, bringing an end to nearly two decades of war...

But there are still Americans as well as Afghans who aided US military efforts who remain in the country.

The State Department said there are fewer than 200 Americans who would like to leave but are still there -

That's on top of Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) recipients and their families unable to get out.

READ MORE: Biden defends handling of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have urged the Biden administration to take a more proactive stance on ushering those at-risk out of the country.

Several veterans inside Kraken-Skulls in Fayetteville, including Jazlynn Bennett, spoke to ABC11 about the value of SIVs and their frustrations with the handling of the withdrawal in Afghanistan.

"Everywhere we went, they had to assist me in everything," Bennett said of the SIV recipients. "Every translation -- I couldn't do my job if it wasn't for them. They were with me 24/7. These guys actually saved my life a few times, too so they're very, very important. And I'm trying everything I can to get them out, but there's only so much I can do."

WATCH: Veterans react to Afghans left behind

Veterans, like Jazlynn Bennett, agonize about Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) recipients and their families being unable to get out.

After President Joe Biden announced plans to withdraw, Afghanistan swiftly fell to the Taliban. The US was forced to send troops back in to assist with evacuation efforts. Last week, a suicide bomber killed
13 American troops in Kabul -- the first American service members killed in the country since February 2020.

"I think the Biden administration definitely could have handled it a lot better," Bennett said. "I don't think they went about it tactically, I don't think they went about it strategically. The way they did it, it's just devastation all around. The first thing I thought of is that we just devastated everybody and everything that we fought for 20 years. How many people of our US military went over there fighting, lost their lives, only for us to pull out like this?"

Another veteran, identified only as Chad, also expressed his frustration with Biden's handling of the situation.

"The Taliban occupied and secured all those weapons, and they took them back from the government because they can," he said. "I feel for everybody who was pro-military and pro-government because they will be hunted."

WATCH: Biden addresses nation Tuesday on Afghanistan pullout

President Joe Biden vigorously defended his decision to end America's longest war and withdraw all U.S. troops ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.

Veteran Ryan Oldenburg added that in his opinion, "Bagram should have been closed last. It would have helped a lot with evacuation."

Chaotic scenes at the airport in Kabul, coupled with the takeover of the Taliban, represented a potentially triggering moment for veterans who engaged in combat.

"The scenes in Afghanistan right now are devastating," Bennett said. "What I see on TV, what I hear from my guys that are still over there -- civilian military, the ones that are getting back, the ones that are trying to get back, and I still have SIVs begging me to do anything that I can to get them out of Afghanistan, into Kabul, and then out of Kabul."

The messy end to the war has put a spotlight on military mental health.

Bennett is one of many veterans who suffers from PTSD

"With this all coming up again, it just brings it all the way back. It just brings me all the way back to the beginning," Bennett said.

In Fayetteville, veterans talked about the importance of mental-health resources for service members.

.

"I think getting rid of that stigma for asking for help is the first step," Oldenburg said. "You can check on your buddy all day, but if he's going to lie to you, it's just knowing those signs. Reaching out, and being consistent. We've all struggled and we've all had issues, but as long as you have purpose, and you can reflect on what you've done."

Another veteran suggested that the VA hire more doctors to handle caseloads and hoped that mental-health resources would also be provided to Afghans coming to the country on SIVs.

"They need to seek some kind of help on it," Chad said. "Everybody deals with the stress differently. It's all about finding a coping mechanism to deal with your PTSD. My biggest concern from people dealing with PTSD is that I feel that you have potential to have an increased number of suicides, of veteran suicides and there are programs out there, local in Fayetteville, that are trying to combat PTSD aspect when it comes to veteran suicide."

Bennett agreed with that assessment.

"If we can get more doctors, more programs - make it more where mental health isn't, seeking help for PTSD isn't going to be a stigma to your military career. It's not going to end it. It's not going to delay it," Bennett said. "When you get the help that you need, it does help."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Bragg, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Us Military#Bagram#Americans#Afghans#The State Department#Siv#Veterans#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
MilitaryWashington Times

The forgotten ‘forever war’: Biden boosts U.S. military footprint in Syria

President Biden has moved quickly to end America’s “forever wars” in the Middle East with one glaring exception: the counterterrorism mission in Syria, where a withdrawal does not appear to even be on the table and a high-stakes geopolitical standoff between Washington and Moscow has greatly complicated the U.S. calculus.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq could be catastrophic

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Following the disastrous U.S. capitulation and withdrawal from Afghanistan, handing victory to the brutal Taliban, there are growing fears that President Joe Biden may also withdraw the American military totally from Iraq. The lightning advance of the Taliban across Afghanistan caught the United States and the world by surprise. They control every part of the country, including the remote region of Panjshir province in the Hindu Kush mountains north of the Afghan capital Kabul, which finally fell on Monday.
WorldTexarkana Gazette

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban said Monday they seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month, overrunning forces who had opposed their takeover. Thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Taliban official ‘compares women without hijab to sliced melon’

A Taliban member reportedly compared women to “sliced melons” being sold in a market in misogynist and objectifying remarks to a journalist in a video that has since gone viral on social media.The Taliban’s dubious claims of respecting women’s rights – compared to their record in their previous rule – have come under international scrutiny after the insurgents wrested control of Afghanistan once the US pulled its troops out of the country.The video, shared by a BBC Persian correspondent on Twitter, showed the Taliban member justifying the need for women to wear the hijab. It is not clear when...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy