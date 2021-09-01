Ascension Parish deputies seek missing man
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 34-year-old Carl Shampine, who was reported missing by a family member Thursday. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shampine is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.www.donaldsonvillechief.com
Comments / 0