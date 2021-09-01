Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation Rages On, New Revelations About Staffers Exposed
Additional details from the new epilogue to the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry biography Finding Freedom have revealed startling new revelations about two of the staffers behind the bullying accusations made against Markle in the days preceding the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Markle has denied the allegations of bullying via her and her husband’s rep, but the accusation has continued to linger over her as the results of the investigation have been placed on a delayed release. Here’s what we know now.www.gossipcop.com
